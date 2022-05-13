ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

“Habitual offender” with penchant for speeding sentenced to life in prison

By Michael Scheidt
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5ho5_0fdMKuWB00

BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – It doesn’t look like DeMarquiez Harris, 26, will ever get out of jail after a judge recently sentenced the Bogalusa man to life in prison.

A jury found Harris guilty in March of this year on charges of Aggravated Obstruction of Highway and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.

In this case, there is no chance for probation or parole.

After this trial was over, “Harris was booked on a new charge of having contraband in the parish jail,” according to the 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office.

Going into this latest case against Harris, the Bogalusa man was considered a “habitual offender.”

Harris has been convicted on other occasions in Washington Parish.

Those convictions include “aggravated battery, battery of a correctional officer, battery of a police officer, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana,” according to the 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office.

Over the last five years, Harris has been caught twice going over 115 mph.

On April 9, 2017, Harris was clocked going 117 mph on the Causeway Bridge.

In this instance, Harris and three others were caught after throwing a stolen gun out of a vehicle.

Three years later, Harris was again observed breaking the speed limit.

This time, it came during a high-speed chase on I-20.

The chase included the Louisiana State Police and Harris was observed going 125 miles per hour.

The 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office also referenced these instances when considering Harris a “habitual offender:”

  • Harris was recently sentenced to 262 months in federal prison on conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana
  • Harris also has outstanding warrants for forcible rape out of Washington Parish and Engaging in Organized Crime (deadly conduct) out of Texas

Assistant District Attorneys Elizabeth Authement and Blake Peters. D.A. Montgomery prosecuted this case.

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Zachary man arrested following massive drug bust

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – A man who agreed to assist local authorities in efforts to investigate illegal drug activity has been arrested for failing to hold up his end of the deal, Zachary Police say. According to an arrest report, 33-year-old Kevin Glenn was linked to a lengthy investigation...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Man terrorized neighbors for years before fatal shooting, standoff, residents say

For more than two years, residents in the 500 block of West Chalfont say they lived in fear of Henry Williams III. Now they say the worst of those fears have been realized. Williams is accused of killing 25-year-old Ronald Leduff Saturday in a fight that began an hours-long standoff along the normally quiet, leafy residential street with neatly manicured lawns.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Police arrest man driving with suspended license, seizes crack cocaine

ASSUMPTION PARISH (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) conducted a traffic stop, discovering drugs near Bertrandville on May 16. The deputy stopped the vehicle and began questioning the driver, 62-year-old Keith Michael M. Morris. After noticing Morris was driving with a suspended license, deputies began to search the vehicle, finding quantities of powder cocaine and crack cocaine.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bogalusa, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Bogalusa, LA
Crime & Safety
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Trio suspected of stealing $1,000 in cigarettes from Ascension Parish store

Ascension Parish detectives are seeking public assistance with identifying three males suspected of entering a store on Hwy. 74 in Geismar and stealing a box of cigarettes valued at some $1,099. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released surveillance photo taken at the business. Anyone with information that could help identify...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Detectives Investigating Overnight ATV Theft and Shooting in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting incident and theft of an ATV in Thibodaux early Sunday morning. Just after 3:15 a.m. on May 15, 2022, deputies received a call from a man reporting an ATV had been stolen from a residence on Lee Drive in Thibodaux. The ATV owner and a family member began driving around the area nearby to search for the stolen ATV. They located it at the intersection of Robert Street and Park Drive where they noticed a man hiding behind a tree. As they approached him, he fired several shots at them. They retreated to their vehicle, but one of the men was shot in the shoulder. He was later transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

HPD seeks identity of 3 males wanted for shoplifting at Footlocker

HAMMOND, La (BRPROUD) — Hammond Police Department is searching for three males wanted for shoplifting at the Footlocker on Palace Drive. The three males allegedly entered the business, grabbed an unknown amount of merchandise, and ran out of the store without paying. Anyone with information on the identities of...
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Organized Crime#District Attorneys#Penchant#Jdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Three suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested for crimes across the state

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested Friday morning after deputies busted a group of suspected catalytic converter thieves who targeted vehicles across Louisiana. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Darius Smith, 23-year-old Kenya Randall and 30-year-old Terrance Mundy were arrested for converter thefts "in several jurisdictions in Louisiana."
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Louisiana State Police reports man killed in one-vehicle crash

A crash near the boundary of West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes took the life of a Baton Rouge man early Saturday. Woodrow Vaughn Jr., 34, died in the single-vehicle crash on La. 988 south of Addis, according to Sgt. Dustin Dwight, a spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales man accused of raping child in field near Thibodaux

A suspect was arrested after deputies said he attacked and raped a 13-year-old girl last year near Thibodaux. Marlon Rios, 28, of Gonzales, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff's Office began searching for Rios after receiving a call...
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Man allegedly sets fire to former coworker’s camper after payment dispute

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of setting fire to a former coworker’s camper earlier this month was arrested on an aggravated arson charge. On Monday, May 2, Ray Acosta, 42, of Garyville allegedly set fire to a camper in Denham Springs while his former coworker slept. Firefighters arrived at the 21000 block of Highway 16 where the resident of the camper was found safe outside.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of May 5-12

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of May 5-12: Adarius Joseph, 19, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Illegal Carrying of Weapons, and Resisting an Officer;. Jason Krejci, 46, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Jana Rossi, 39, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy