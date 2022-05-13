ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Wild cruiser cam video released in Dayton pursuit

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio — Cruiser cam video obtained by News Center 7 shows a vehicle ramming a cruiser and an impressive pursuit that followed.

They said around 12:40 p.m. on May 3, detectives were conducting a weapons violation investigation at a gas station on Little Richmond Road. According to police, when a marked cruiser attempted to make a traffic stop on the suspect, the driver put the vehicle into reverse, hit the cruiser, and fled.

Officers gave chase which lasted several minutes and included deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with Trotwood Police.

According to officers, they lost sight of the vehicle on State Route 49/U.S. Route 35 between Liscum Drive and Gettysburg Avenue. As officers were searching for the suspect, they found a vehicle had been struck by the suspect vehicle near U.S. Route 35 west to Gettysburg Avenue.

Officers said the driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Investigators said officers continue to search and found the suspect vehicle abandoned on South Gettysburg Avenue and determined that it had been stolen.

A K-9 was used to track the suspect, but that individual was never found.

The incident remains under investigation.

