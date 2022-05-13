ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OneRepublic Soars With Carefree New Song ‘I Ain’t Worried’ for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soundtrack: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
 3 days ago

The Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack just soared to a new height. OneRepublic is joining Lady Gaga on the highly anticipated movie’s soundtrack, and released a carefree new single titled “I Ain’t Worried” on Friday (May 13). The video — directed by Isaac Rentz — borrows scenes from the film featuring leading man Tom Cruise.

The visual cuts in between clips of the band performing in a sunset, palm tree-decorated outdoor stage and clips taken straight from the May 27-slated movie. “I’ll take it in and let it go, but I ain’t worried ’bout it right now,” sings OneRepublic leading man Ryan Tedder as Cruise’s character, Pete Mitchell, plays a round of beach football.

Top Gun: Maverick will serve as a sequel to 1986’s Top Gun , about U.S. navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The follow-up will show the character 30 years later, confronting his fears and training recruits for a special flight mission, with a taste of some of those mid-air action scenes featured in OneRepublic’s new video.

“I’m at my best when I got something I’m wanting to steal,” Tedder sings over a clip of Maverick taking off into the sky, soaring over the ocean.

The easygoing track is a pretty stark contrast to the film’s emotional, grief-stricken theme song co-written and performed by Lady Gaga, “Hold My Hand.” Cruise previously told James Corden that the 13-time Grammy winner’s tune “opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had.”

He added: “Her song that she’d written just fell right in and became really the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film.”

Watch OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” music video below:

