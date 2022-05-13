ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Flags ordered to half-staff Saturday in honor of Hmong-Lao Veterans Day

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33X2Qi_0fdMJ3E400

Wausau Pilot & Review

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #162 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., May 14, 2022, in honor of Hmong-Lao Veterans Day.

On May 14, 2021, Gov. Evers signed 2021 Wisconsin Act 31, designating May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin and requiring the governor to annually issue a proclamation for the observance of Hmong-Lao Veterans Day that orders the flags at the State Capitol Building to be flown at half-staff, requests that the day be used to recall veterans’ accomplishments and to thank veterans for their service, and encourages schools to discuss Hmong military service in support of the armed forces of the United States.

“Last year, I was proud to sign 2021 Wisconsin Act 31 into law to not only recognize and honor Wisconsin’s Hmong-Lao veterans but to ensure future generations of Wisconsinites continue to learn about and understand the critical role Hmong-Lao people played in the Vietnam War,” said Gov. Evers. “On Hmong-Lao Veterans Day, we join all Wisconsinites in honoring the sacrifices and service of the thousands of Hmong-Lao veterans who fought alongside the United States and recognize the many Hmong-Lao veterans who call Wisconsin home today.”

During the Vietnam War, thousands of Hmong-Lao people courageously fought alongside the United States, and following the end of the war, faced harsh retribution from the Vietnamese and Lao governments for their service. Many Hmong-Lao soldiers and their families were ultimately forced to flee their homes and many later resettled in communities throughout the United States, including in Wisconsin. May 14, 1975, is recognized as the last day of airlift evacuation of remaining Hmong-Lao soldiers and their families from the covert headquarters in Long Tieng, Laos to the Nam Phong refugee camp in Thailand.

In addition to signing Executive Order #162, Gov. Evers has proclaimed May 14, as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin each year since assuming office in 2019. A copy of the governor’s 2022 “Hmong-Lao Veterans Day” proclamation is available here.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wisconsinites protest threat to overturn Roe v. Wade

Hundreds of protesters filled the western corner of the Capitol lawn on Saturday advocating for abortion rights in light of the leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Among them, one woman, who asked not to be named, held a sign showing a black-and-white photograph of...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

DNR Confirms Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received confirmation last week that three wild red fox kits tested positive for a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that is currently affecting domestic and wild bird populations in North America. These cases represent the first detections of HPAI in wild Wisconsin mammals. Similar cases have been confirmed in foxes from Minnesota, Michigan, Ontario, Canada and Europe.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Fire danger ‘near critical’ in Wausau, northwest Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger in the Wausau area and across northwest Wisconsin. Dry and breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, are creating near-critical fire conditions today, especially in the northwest. High wind gusts may be possible.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
WausauPilot

DNR update to logging rules raises alarms for activists

An update to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rules that guide logging on public lands has raised concerns among activists that the department will allow more trees to be cut down and harm the state’s northern forests. The DNR’s Forestry Best Management Practices Advisory Committee is working to...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Racine Journal Times. May 11, 2022. Apparently that’s the case over at the state Legislature where legislators are hanging up their elected careers and declining to run again. Recent news reports said nearly 30 incumbent legislators are headed for the door and announced they will retire, won’t seek re-election...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Company charged in deadly 2017 Wisconsin plant explosion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with an explosion at a Wisconsin corn plant that killed five workers in 2017, the Justice Department announced Friday. The grand jury returned an indictment earlier this week against Didion...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Sat#Laos#Hmong Lao#Wausau Pilot Review#Wisconsinites#Vietnamese
WausauPilot

Your letters: Enbridge pipeline critical to regional energy supply, reader says

Fuel prices are through the roof right now. With gas around $4 a gallon and diesel over $5 a gallon, it’s not only getting harder and harder for families to afford the necessary travel we need to do, but these prices are directly impacting things like our food prices – as farmers use diesel to plant and harvest crops and diesel goes to move the supplies we all need to survive. That’s why I think it’s insane to think that some want to shut down a pipeline in northern Wisconsin that transports over a half million barrels of oil and natural gas liquids each day.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy