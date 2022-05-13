ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Watch the sun rise on PGA Championship host Southern Hills

By GOLF Editors
Golf.com
 3 days ago

GOLF's World No. 46 Southern Hills features an...

golf.com

golfmagic.com

Lehman: Phil Mickelson was gambling (in the woods) during Presidents Cup

The extent of Phil Mickelson's alleged gambling was revealed a few weeks ago by the golf writer Alan Shipnuck. It was the same writer who published the controversial and in Lefty's own words "reckless" remarks that led to his exile from the game. Just where has Mickelson been is a...
GOLF
Golf.com

Why Bubba Watson finally removed this 20-plus-year-old gear component

Golf equipment has changed considerably in the last two decades. We’ve seen titanium overthrow steel; adjustable weights become the norm in the woods category; the advent of the hollow-body blade; and mallets go from a complete outsider to a common sight at your local course — and on Tour.
GOLF
Golf.com

Should we be concerned over Jordan Spieth missing short putts? He says no.

You, the Jordan Spieth fan, may be worried. So we begin with the man himself saying everything’s gonna be OK. “Sometimes we miss those,” he said. And Spieth’s right. Sometimes they do. We all do. Only sometimes seems to be cropping more frequently of late when it comes missing putts from a distance that you and your golf buddies may otherwise pick up. At the Texas Open the week before the Masters, Spieth missed from 3 feet, then circled around the hole — and missed from 2. In his last start before this week, in what turned out to be a win at the RBC Heritage, he missed from 12 feet on 18 during the third round — then missed from 18 inches, and he revealed the day after that his wife, Amy, told him that he needed to count to five on the gimmes going forward.
GOLF
Golf.com

Pro again breaks green-reading rule, and again he is booted from event

Three years ago, Alex Cejka’s greens book was too big. On Saturday, it was not OK’d. Both times, the gaffes were costly. The latest misstep came to light after Saturday’s third round of the Regions Tradition, the PGA Tour Champions circuit’s first major, when the tour said that Cejka was disqualified for using “a yardage book that had not been approved for the competition by the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee.” Cejka, the event’s defending champion, had shot rounds of 69, 74 and 76, was tied for 12th and was 10 shots behind leader Steve Stricker.
GOLF
Golf.com

The surprising technique Jess Korda uses every time she warms up on the range

The thing about golf, as you’ve no doubt heard us say before, is that there’s no one way to do it well. One method that works for someone many not for another. I was reminded of this recently during a chat with Jess Korda, who paired with her cover star sister Nelly to share some tips about their golf swings.
GOLF
Golf.com

Use this simple swing thought to get more power out of your golf swing

Ever wonder why you’re not hitting the ball as far as you think you should? Your swing might have a power leak, and, more specifically, that leak might be in the palm of your hands. Simply put: If your hands aren’t releasing through the strike, you’re probably holding the face open and slowing down through the hit.
Golf.com

Tiger Woods’ Southern Hills arrival was a window into the future

There was a backup at the rental car center adjacent Oklahoma City’s airport on Sunday afternoon. There were plenty of Hertz customers but not enough cars to satisfy their needs; a disgruntled queue formed awaiting a fleet of returns. Two employees noticed several golf bags among the assembled. “We...
Golf.com

Pro trips over sign, she sees replay, and it may be weekend’s best moment

Chloe Williams tumbled over. And, almost like a set of dominoes, everyone doubled over. There were her playing partners, her caddie and her playing partners’ caddies at the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Series – Bangkok event, laughing. There was the television announcer who gave Williams her iPhone to show her a replay, laughing. There was Williams herself, laughing.
GOLF
Golf.com

Genius pro tournament gives fans $2 beer for every birdie

Some fan engagement ploys are just that: ploys, gimmicks, distractions — superficial methods to get more “butts in seats.” But some fan engagement strategies rise well above that standard. Some, like the one on display at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Visit Knoxville Open, are nothing shy of genius.
Golf.com

Use this warm-up putting drill to dial in your speed on the greens

One of the many talents of my fiancée, golf personality Alexandra O’Laughlin, is that she’s an accomplished golfer. When she’s on the practice putting green ahead of a tournament round, she’ll do one of my favorite drills: finding a short putt inside 10 feet with a little break on it and placing three tees on the high side of the hole, each about six inches apart, as shown.
GOLF
Golf.com

Steve Stricker caps off ‘pretty surreal’ comeback from mystery illness in blowout win

Steve Stricker made a conscious choice coming into the week. “I’m giving myself a break,” Stricker said after his first round at the Regions Tradition. He was keeping expectations low. Given the events of the previous few months, why sweat the small stuff? He used one word more than any other: Perspective. He meant it. And whether through freedom or perspective or just the best golf game in the field, it worked. Stricker won the Regions Tradition by six shots, claiming his fifth senior major championship and completing an emotional comeback win in the process.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘$18 for a freakin’ beer?’: PGA Championship prices leave golf fans aghast

What’s the price of a good time? At the PGA Championship, you don’t even wanna know. On Monday, the concession menu at Southern Hills made its way to social media, and its prices left golf fans dreaming of the days when a Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich was the biggest of their golf concession-related problems.
Golf.com

John Daly four-putts at senior major. Then he is DQ’d.

He four-putted his final hole. He played his final three holes at four-over. And then, despite being toward the top of the leaderboard, John Daly was gone. In a strange sequence during the Regions Tradition, the first major on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, Daly shot an even-par 72 during Friday’s second round at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Alabama, sat in a tie for 16th at the halfway point, then was disqualified for failing to sign his scorecard. It was a breach of Rule 3.3b (2), which states: “The player must certify the hole scores on the scorecard and promptly return it to the Committee after which the player must not change the scorecard. If the player breaches any of these requirements in Rule 3.3b, the player is disqualified.”
Golf.com

These ‘swing separators’ are the keys to a great golf swing

Golf swings are not snowflakes. Often, I hear rec golfers — and even some golf instructors who should know better — say, “Every swing is unique.” To some degree, that’s true. Every golfer is unique. But the best swings share traits the “unique” swings don’t, and that’s a claim backed up by GOLFTEC’s terabytes of swing data.
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: K.H. Lee’s equipment at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

K.H. Lee held off a hard-charging Jordan Spieth to defend his AT&T Byron Nelson title at TPC Craig Ranch. Take a closer look at the setup he used to get it done. Driver: Callaway Epic Max LS (Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6X shaft), 10.5 degrees. 3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST...
