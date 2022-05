Humble ISD has updated its calendar for next school year, making minor adjustments. The Humble ISD calendar has been updated in three areas:. Due to recent STAAR announcements, 2 of the late arrival dates for the secondary campuses have been removed (Thursday 4/20/23 and Thursday 4/27/23) because those dates now fall within the state testing window. One has been added (Thursday 4/13/23) because it now falls outside the state testing window.

HUMBLE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO