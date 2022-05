The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in a counterfeit money scam. According to investigators, a man walked inside the Porter Country Store just after noon on Friday and bought $10 worth of items, and paid with a one-hundred-dollar bill. When the money was taken to the bank, it was determined that the bill was fake. The man was seen driving a White Cadillac sedan.

WAGONER COUNTY, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO