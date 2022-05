AUBURN, Ala. – No. 20 Auburn overcame a four-run deficit to defeat Alabama, 6-4, and secure the series win Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park. Alabama struck for four runs on four hits in the first inning, but a dominant bullpen allowed Auburn's offense to chip away at the Crimson Tide's lead, eventually coming all the way back to complete the Tigers' 18th come-from-behind victory this year.

