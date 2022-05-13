Nike Terminates Sponsorship Deal With Spartak Moscow: Reuters
Nike Inc NKE has ended its sponsorship deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow, Reuters reported. The move comes after UEFA, the governing body...www.benzinga.com
