Update: Teachers praised as 'true heroes' in San Francisco apartment fire rescue

 3 days ago

7 injured, 1 critically, in 2-alarm San Francisco apartment fire 01:38

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fire officials in San Francisco called teachers from a nearby elementary school "true heroes" after they helped residents escape from a Western Addition apartment complex that was engulfed in flames Friday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer Twitter account posted several photos of smoke rising from what was later confirmed by authorities to be an apartment complex 10 Inca Lane in the Western Addition.

Fire crews were able to rescue seven people -- including one critically injured victim  -- from the two-alarm fire Friday morning, but it turned out even more residents were rescued before authorities arrived.

The San Francisco Unified School District Twitter account tweeted praise for a pair of teachers from nearby Rosa Parks Elementary School who helped with the rescue of elderly residents at the fire. The school is located on the 1500 block of O'Farrell Street, just a short distance from Inca Lane.

"The school community came together to support fire victims and each other. We are very glad that all students and staff are safe," the tweet read.

While San Francisco Fire officials were still trying to sort out the specifics of the rescue, they confirmed that teachers helped get up to nine residents out of the burning structure.

"Three people are suspected of being rescued before SFFD (most likely by the teachers), with half a dozen more being assisted out prior to our arrival -- most likely by the Rosa Parks staff," SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter said in an email.

San Francisco Fire also retweeted the SFUSD tweet, saying, "These teachers are True Heroes."

Approximately 65 firefighters from multiple area stations responded to the scene.

San Francisco Fire initially said that a total of four people were rescued with injuries from the fire. One person sustained critical injuries, while two suffered moderate injuries and one person had minor injuries. Fire officials later provided an update saying that a total of five adults were rescued, with two in critical condition and two in serious condition besides the one person who suffered minor injuries.

The fire was still burning actively on the second and third floors of the building as of 10:49 a.m. The fire did not extend to neighboring structures.

The address of the building was later corrected to 10 Inca Lane by fire officials. The fire was contained as of 11:37 a.m.

SFFD Assistant Chief Bob Postel said arriving firefighters found "heavy fire burning on the first and second floors with immediate rescues."

"Crews immediately pulled out two people from the top floor in the rear, two people out of the ground floor in the rear who were trapped, one person from the second floor in the rear, as well as two additional people from the rear of what we would call the delta building, one building to the right of the three units that were involved in the fire," said Postel.

Postel also offered some clarification on the number of people injured. A total of seven people were hurt, with one critically injured victim -- an elderly woman. The rest suffered moderate to severe injuries, Postel said. Five total fire victims were transported to area hospitals.

An SFFD tweet later said that 18 people were displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities said it appeared to have started on the first floor and work its way up the building.

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

Person on track temporarily closes Lake Merritt BART station

OAKLAND -- A person who was reported on the tracks at the Lake Merritt Station in Oakland on Monday has been detained and the station reopened as of 8:22 p.m., a BART spokesperson has confirmed.BART initially announced the police activity at 6:22 p.m. and later reported that a person had entered the track way at Lake Merritt Station, which was then closed as a precaution.Trains had backtracked and been rerouted and a bus bridge was established between West Oakland and Coliseum Stations to counteract the closure of Lake Merritt Station.As of 8:30 p.m. there was a system-wide 10- to 20-minute delay in the service due to the incident.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman dies in South SJ stabbing; 1 dead, 1 wounded in separate shooting near SJSU

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- Police in the South Bay were busy Monday investigating a fatal stabbing in South San Jose and a separate shooting near San Jose State University that left one dead and one wounded.San Jose police said officers responded to the 5200 block of Vera Lane just north of Monterey Road on a call of a person down at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Sunday. They located an adult female who had sustained at least one stab wound. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police ask for public's help with Mission District homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Police requested the public's help Monday with its investigation into a homicide in the Mission District two days before.On Saturday May 14, officers were called to respond to an assault in the area of 24th and Balmy streets around 2:35 a.m. They arrived to find a man on the ground, unresponsive."Medical personnel rendered aid, however, despite their efforts the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene," a SFPD press release stated. Police made no arrests since Saturday in this homicide and the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities search for arson suspect after series of small fires along Hwy 4

PITTSBURG -- A series of fires set along Highway 4 near Pittsburg on Sunday morning that appeared to have been set intentionally have sent authorities looking for the suspect, a spokesperson for Con Fire said.A person in a nearby church has described the suspect as Hispanic male, late teens to early 20s, in a white T-shirt, gray pants and a yellow backpack.The three small fires were set along Highway 4 near the intersection of San Marco Boulevard, the spokesperson said. The fires required two engines and a battalion of 12, Con Fire said.Con Fire and the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office are actively seeking the person. Any one who may have information is encouraged to call Con Fire at 1-866-50-ARSON.The fires come after similar incidents last weekend in the same area.
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire crews battle brush fire near Altamont Pass in Livermore

LIVERMORE -- Fire crews in Livermore stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire reported on Sunday near eastbound Interstate 580 at North Flynn Road, a spokesperson for the department said.The fire was called in at approximately 1:40 pm and appears to have been started from a vehicle or some sort of machinery, according to Cal Fire.When crews arrived, the fire was at three acres but quickly went to 25 acres 20 minutes later, Cal Fire said. By 3:20 p.m., the fire had reached 132 acres.There have been no injuries reported and there does not appear to be any risk to nearby structures, authorities said.I-580 remains open but motorists should use caution.
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cambodian woman attacked at San Leandro Safeway parking lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A Cambodian woman who lives in the East Bay said she’s terrified to leave her house after she was attacked in a Safeway parking lot. Pictures show 26-year-old Emily Chhun with a bloody face and broken nose after the May 11 attack outside the store on Washington Avenue in San Leandro.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
