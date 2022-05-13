ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

One dead, one charged in crash on N. Pleasantburg Drive in South Carolina after traffic stop

By WSPA Staff
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – One person has died and another has been charged in a crash following a traffic stop on North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved an officer with the South Carolina State Transport Police.

Deputies received the call at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday regarding a trooper that was involved in a collision, facing southbound, on North Pleasantburg Drive and North Garden Circle.

    One person has died after a crash following a traffic stop on N. Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville on Wednesday. (WSPA)
    One person has died after a crash following a traffic stop on N. Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville on Wednesday. (WSPA)
    One person has died after a crash following a traffic stop on N. Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville on Wednesday. (WSPA)

Deputies confirmed that an officer had initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle and while conducting that investigation, he and the driver of that vehicle were struck by a motorist traveling northbound on Pleasantburg Drive. The officer was inside of his patrol car at the time of the collision and the driver of the car he had stopped was standing outside of the officer’s passenger door, next to his patrol car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The impact from the collision knocked the victim into a lane of travel where he was struck by an unrelated vehicle traveling southbound on Pleasantburg Drive. The driver was killed on scene and the officer was temporarily entrapped in his vehicle, but was soon extracted and transported to the hospital where he is expected to recover, deputies said.

The coroner identified the driver who was killed as 49-year-old Nathaniel Hawthorne Jr., of Piedmont.

Allan Zack (From: Greenville Co. Detention Center)

The suspect fled on foot and was captured a short time later by the SC Highway Patrol.

34-year-old Allan Lindsey Zack has been charged with:

  • Felony DUI resulting in death
  • Felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury
  • Leaving the scene of an accident with death
  • Leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury
  • Failure to maintain lane

Zack was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

He is now being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

The crash remains under investigation.

North Pleasantburg Drive has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Mary Beth Remai
3d ago

It truly is so sad that people drive in these conditions of drugs and alcohol and it costs the life of another. RIP victim. May our Officer have quick healing. Evil roams, choosing his victims.

