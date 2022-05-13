Wind Surge pitcher called up to Triple-A St. Paul

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another roster move has seen a Wichita Wind Surge player called up to Triple-A affiliate St. Paul, one step closer to playing for the Minnesota Twins.

(Courtest: Wichita Wind Surge)

Pitcher Tyler Viza will leave Wichita after appearing in nine games with the Wind Surge this season. In his appearances, he sports a perfect 5-0 record, and a 0.49 Earned Run Average (ERA). In the 18.1 innings he has pitched, he has only allowed 11 hits and one earned run.

Viza has struck out 29 batters this year and only allowed six walks.

The Phoenix, Arizona, native was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2013 in the 32nd round right out of high school. He has bounced around minor league teams since then. Last season, he played with the San Antonio Missions, the AA affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

Viza’s departure puts the Wind Surge roster at 27 players.

The Wichita Wind Surge is scheduled to play the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Friday evening in Arkansas. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

