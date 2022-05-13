Michael Womack

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercury is a high-stakes public strategy firm.

Cryptoverse: Stablecoins wend wobbly way into the unknown

May 17 (Reuters) - Stablecoins, the safe and strait-laced cousins of crypto, are looking distinctly dicey. Tether, USDC and others lost their prized pegs to the dollar last week in a bout of market mayhem that shook faith in these coins that were designed to sidestep crypto volatility. But was it an isolated outburst, or are they losing their soul?
Digital Media Solutions acquires Traverse Data

The Clearwater-based tech firm Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) has made its 14th acquisition. DMA, one of the largest privately-held businesses in the area that provides digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, has acquired Traverse Data Inc. Seattle-based Traverse Data generates new customers for advertisers and incremental...
New US hospitals face fiscal crisis over COVID relief money

THOMASVILLE, Ala. — (AP) — A whole town celebrated in 2020 when, early in the coronavirus pandemic, Thomasville Regional Medical Center opened, offering state-of-the-art medicine that was previously unavailable in a poor, isolated part of Alabama. The timing for the ribbon-cutting seemed perfect: New treatment options would be available in an underserved area just as a global health crisis was unfolding.
First Home Bank rebrands with new strategies in mind

First Home Bank will now be known as BayFirst. The name change reflects the St. Petersburg-based community bank’s ties in the region, and it aligns with its holding company, BayFirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BAFN) “While we will continue to support small business owners and homebuyers across the country through...
WUSF to highlight families on the verge of poverty

May 16, 2022 - With funding from the Report for America national service program, WUSF Public Media is launching a new reporting focus this summer. According to the press release, a third of Tampa Bay residents live just above the federal poverty line and struggle to afford basic necessities. WUSF hired a new multi-media journalist, Gabriella Paul, to lead the reporting on their personal stories. The projects will showcase the tens of thousands of people in the region that are categorized as the working poor, “struggling to survive in a region where a growth and a tourism-based economy has fewer paths into the middle class.” Report for America is a national program that helps put more journalists in local newsrooms to report on overlooked issues by providing salary funding. WUSF plans to distribute the stories across all platforms, including radio, its website, podcasting and social media.
