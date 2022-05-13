ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

New DNA links Roslindale man to unrelated rape cases from 2007 and 2013, DA says

 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — A Roslindale man is facing two separate arraignments for unsolved rapes that are now linked to him through DNA evidence, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Friday.

Irving Pierre, 40, was arraigned in a Boston courthouse on Friday in connection to a rape case from 2013 and is expected to be arraigned on Monday after being linked to a 2007 rape, in which the victim was 16 years old at the time.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Pierre’s bail was set on Friday to $25,000, and Pierre was ordered to stay away from the victim.

“No matter how long ago an attack happened, we will continue to work on behalf of survivors to ensure justice on their behalf,” Hayden said.

In the 2013 case, prosecutors say Pierre punched the victim in the face and head repeatedly and raped her. In the 2007 case, a 16-year-old girl woke up at a location on Morton Street and realized her shirt was removed without her consent.

DNA was collected from both victims, and the FBI’s DNA system found a match between the samples in January.

While the system could not specifically identify who it was, it did say the same person was responsible for both rapes.

Boston Police then identified Pierre as a suspect and retrieved his DNA from a discarded nip bottle he was drinking. The DNA sample ended up matching the samples from the victims.

