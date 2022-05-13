5 easiest games on Giants' 2022 schedule

The New York Giants are 22-59 over the past five seasons, tied with the Jets for the worst record in the league over that period. To say this has been a dry spell is an understatement.

But both teams had two picks in the first round of the draft this year and things could be turning around. The Giants are definitely due and could leverage a bounce-back season off of these five games.

Week 4: vs. Chicago Bears

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are in the same boat as the Giants, burning through head coaches and general managers the past decade to no avail. The two teams are most recently linked through their draft day trade of 2021, where the Giants sent the No. 11 overall pick to Chicago, who used it to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears are banking on Fields to ignite a club that went 6-11 last year and just 2-8 with Fields under center. They haven’t done much in the way of adding weapons to their arsenal so Fields and the Bears could end up struggling again.

For the record, the Bears beat the Giants, 29-3, in Chicago late last year but that was with Andy Dalton at quarterback, not Fields.

Week 11: vs. Detroit Lions

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions still remain the only team in the NFC to not qualify for a Super Bowl. They’ve done everything under the sun to try to change that but have failed to turn the club into a winner.

That could change soon but for now, they are still NFL bottom feeders. They finished 3-13-1 under first-year head coach Dan Campbell but remain optimistic that he is their future.

Like the Giants, they took two game changers (Aiden Hutchinson and Jameson Williams) in the early part of the draft this year but they still have a lot of questions.

Week 10: vs. Houston Texans

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans were 4-13 last year and that was not a surprise considering the Deshaun Watson situation. They were destined for disaster from the start last year.

They’ve replaced head coach David Culley with Lovie Smith and that should be good for a few wins in itself.

Still, this is a team that has a fairly weak roster and is rolling with Davis Mills at quarterback. They do have a few nice pieces and added Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green in the draft but it still all adds up to another losing season.

Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Carolina Panthers finished 5-12 last year and lost their last seven games. You can blame a lot of that on two things: poor quarterback play and an injured Christian McCaffrey.

They did draft Matt Corral this year to possibly supplant the underachieving Sam Darnold under center but he could be a ways away from starting.

Even with a healthy McCaffrey, the Panthers could struggle to score points. They only eclipsed 20 points in seven their 17 games last season.

The Giants beat them, 25-3, in Week 7 last year.

Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s tough to win in Seattle but that was when Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner were around. They’re both gone now and the Seahawks could be in for some lean times ahead.

They actually had a decent draft, selecting tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, running back Kenneth Walker, cornerback Coby Bryant and pass rusher Boye Mafe.

But they are playing this season with Geno Smith and Drew Lock at quarterback and therein lies the rub. It look like they are positioning themselves for one of the stud QBs coming out of the draft next year.