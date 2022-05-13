Newborn fighting for life after parents gunned down in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was hurt and several cars were struck Sunday night in a shooting in Severn, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday in the 8500 block of Pioneer Drive, according to preliminary details released by Anne Arundel County Police. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the area learned that someone opened fire at a group of people, striking four parked vehicles, police said. One of the rounds fragmented and hit a 40-year-old man, who suffered a minor injury as a result. He declined medical treatment at the scene. Five spent 9mm shell casings were recovered from the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-222-6155 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.

