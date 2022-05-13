ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newborn fighting for life after parents gunned down in East Baltimore

By Tim Swift, Alexa Ashwell
Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A newborn who was delivered late Thursday in an emergency procedure is still in a critical condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital after the baby's mother was fatally wounded in East Baltimore. Friends said 38-year-old Angel Smith was seven months pregnant. They said the man who...

Gene Pettit
3d ago

Brandon Scott Promised his Voters a 15 Percent Reduction each year he's Mayor, year number 2 and he's almost 10 Percent Over not counting last year's increase. Now does that sound like a Crime Plan???? Indeed it does if increasing Crime is the Goal and He's at Bases Loaded with the Criminals on Deck as it Stands on His Watch. He Hasn't a Clue and just keeps on Jiving the City's residents.

CBS Baltimore

Man & Woman Hospitalized In East Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting late Monday morning in East Baltimore sent a man and woman to the hospital, authorities said. Officers called to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue about 11:10 a.m. found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said. The unnamed victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear Monday. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WBAL Radio

Reward offered in shooting that killed pregnant woman

A $16,000 reward is being offered for information on the people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Baltimore that killed a pregnant woman and her fiance. WBAL-TV reports that police announced an $8,000 reward Sunday afternoon. Gov. Larry Hogan later announced the state is matching the reward through the Re-Fund the Police Initiative.
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Homicide Of 17-Year-Old Maryland Teen: Police

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Maryland teen that happened earlier this year, authorities said. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Jai'lyn Jones, who was found brutally stabbed and mutilated in the 18900 block of Grotto Lane in Germantown on Jan. 24, according to Montgomery County Police.
CBS Baltimore

1 Hurt, Several Vehicles Struck In Severn Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was hurt and several cars were struck Sunday night in a shooting in Severn, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday in the 8500 block of Pioneer Drive, according to preliminary details released by Anne Arundel County Police. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the area learned that someone opened fire at a group of people, striking four parked vehicles, police said. One of the rounds fragmented and hit a 40-year-old man, who suffered a minor injury as a result. He declined medical treatment at the scene. Five spent 9mm shell casings were recovered from the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-222-6155 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Pregnant Woman and Man in Philadelphia

A pregnant woman and a man are both fighting for their lives following a double shooting in Philadelphia on Sunday. The 33-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were on the 3500 block of North 18th Street when a gunman opened fire. The woman was shot once in the left thigh while...
WDVM 25

Man shot and killed Sunday night in St. Glenarden identified

ST. GLENARDEN, Md. (WDVM) — WDVM has learned that the man fatally shot Sunday night, has been identified as 32-year-old Melvin Love Jr. of Severn. According to the news release, at around 7:00 p.m. police went to the 3200 block of Reed Street for a call of a shooting. When they arrived they found Love on […]
abc27.com

Teen arrested for stolen car in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have arrested a 16-year-old who allegedly stole a car from Baltimore. On Monday morning Northern Lancaster County Regional Police observed a 2013 Ford Fusion partially parked in the roadway. The teen said he ran out of gas and allegedly presented officers a license that belonged to another person.
wfmd.com

Two Homes In Frederick Hit By Bullets

Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two homes were struck by bullets early Friday morning in Frederick. Frederick Police are reporting no one was injured by the incident. Officers responded around 1 AM on May 13th to the 800 block of Jubal Way for a firearm discharge call. Once on scene,...
foxbaltimore.com

Seven people injured after 'minor explosion' at Windsor Mill shopping center

WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WBFF) — Seven people were injured late Monday after a "minor explosion" at a strip mall in Windsor Mill, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. Lt. Travis Francis, a spokesman for the Fire Department, said Baltimore County police were called to Libra Nails and Spa around 9:15 p.m. inside the strip mall in the 1700 block of Rolling Road after a report that a former employee was on the premises. Sometime after police arrived, an explosion occurred inside the nail salon, Francis said.
