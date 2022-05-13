Psaki fights back tears during final briefing as White House press secretary

Jen Psaki was left fighting back tears at the beginning of her final briefing as White House press secretary.

Ms Psaki is stepping away from the role after 15 months and spoke of how she aimed to restore “integrity, respect and civility” to the White House, before taking questions from journalists for the last time.

“I want to say thank you to the president and first lady ,” she said.

“I hope I followed the example of integrity and grace that they have set for all of us - and do set for all of us - every day.”

