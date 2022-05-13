ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Psaki fights back tears during final briefing as White House press secretary

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ku9c1_0fdLw51q00

Jen Psaki was left fighting back tears at the beginning of her final briefing as White House press secretary.

Ms Psaki is stepping away from the role after 15 months and spoke of how she aimed to restore “integrity, respect and civility” to the White House, before taking questions from journalists for the last time.

“I want to say thank you to the president and first lady ,” she said.

“I hope I followed the example of integrity and grace that they have set for all of us - and do set for all of us - every day.”

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 11

Mark Bunner
3d ago

I understand... Taking that job would require to give up any integrity you may of had... Your new job choice proves you like Lie... So explanation not accepted as genuine..

Reply
4
Sassy Redhead
3d ago

She will continue to be a Loser at MSNBC 😂

Reply
12
USMCSpartan.Ret
3d ago

Whatever it was she was trying to do FAILED! I won’t watch her not matter what Loonie Liberal Media outlet she’s ripping off next!

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Psaki shuts down journalist repeatedly shouting questions over his colleagues during her final briefing: ‘Simon, please stop!’

Jen Psaki was forced to shut down a journalist who was shouting questions over his colleagues during her final White House briefing.As Joe Biden’s press secretary began to take questions from reporters, Simon Ateba, chief White House correspondent for Today News Africa, began yelling to get her attention from the back of the briefing room.“Why don’t you take questions from across the room?” Ateba asked as Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller asked Ms Psaki about the baby formula shortage.“Why don’t you take questions from across the room? Because that’s not what you’ve done for the past 15 months,” Ateba...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Of Us#The White House
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying GOP visit to Kyiv proves Ukraine isn’t dangerous

Marjorie Taylor Greene is being slammed online for claiming that a video showing US lawmakers visiting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky proves the country is safe, because a Republican delegation wasn’t wearing bulletproof vests as they toured Kyiv.“Notice U.S. elected politicians like [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] and [Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell] can go visit Zelensky in Ukraine without bullet proof vests/helmets or any fear from dangers of war, while they eagerly give billions to fund their proxy war w/ Russia,” the Georgia Republican wrote on Twitter on Saturday.“If the conditions in Ukraine were so grave to warrant the U.S....
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Mark Esper Reveals the Full Danger of Trump, Finally

Mark Esper was not my favorite secretary of defense. I worked at the U.S. Naval War College while he was in office, and taken on his own terms as a Department of Defense leader rather than a Trump appointee—I’ll get to that—he was a competent bureaucrat. That kind of SECDEF, as we government guys call them, was fine by me. I’d heard rumors of some cockamamie plans he had for the war colleges, including mine, but like most such plans, nothing came of it. He was, to take a line from the HBO series Chernobyl, “not great, not terrible.”
POTUS
MSNBC

Republicans' war on comedians is no laughing matter

Sean Hannity and the panel on his Fox News show were triggered into a right-wing hissy fit Monday night after a comedian joked about a political issue in a way that offended them. Before you laugh that off as just another example of the right ratcheting up the outrage machine, keep in mind we are in a new place in America, a place where the GOP is doing more than complain about words they don’t approve of and are are enacting laws to “cancel” those who dare speak or write them.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

651K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy