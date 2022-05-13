Yipes! The Election is Tuesday! Fill Out Your Ballot with the Mercury's Endorsement Cheat Sheet!

[On Saturday, May 14, hundreds of Portlanders gathered at Chapman Square in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally and march put together by the Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon. The peaceful gathering and march was just one of many events happening nationwide, in which thousands of people protested the potential overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court of the United States, thereby putting the constitutional right to an abortion in danger. In Portland a range of speakers, including veterans, abortion providers, activists, and politicians (such as Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty) spoke to the huge, sign-carrying crowd, inspiring them for the fight that lies ahead, followed by a march through downtown. Freelance photographer Mathieu Lewis-Rolland was on the scene, and shares a few of the powerful images he captured.—eds.]

