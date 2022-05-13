Yipes! The Election is Tuesday! Fill Out Your Ballot with the Mercury's Endorsement Cheat Sheet!
By Wm. Steven Humphrey
REMINDER! We've got a biiiiiig election coming up THIS TUESDAY, MAY 17—and this time around it's especially important for you to fill out that ballot! A wave of extreme conservatism is washing across the nation, as well as Oregon, and candidates are lining up to roll back the social justice progress...
More than 66,000 Oregonians returned ballots to county elections offices Friday, lifting turnout within about 1 percentage point of where it stood at the same time four years ago. It reached 17% by the close of business Friday, compared to 18% at the same point in the election cycle in...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is the state official in charge of Oregon's elections, making sure they're secure and accurate. She's a native Oregonian and a Democrat who has served in both the House and the Senate. Fagan joined Eye on Northwest...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is the state official in charge of Oregon’s elections, making sure they’re secure and accurate. She’s a native Oregonian and a Democrat who has served in both the House and the Senate. Fagan joined Eye on Northwest...
Clackamas County voters have the opportunity to protect a conservative majority on the County Commission or give Democrats the upper hand in Tuesday’s primary election. Nine candidates are running for two seats on the county commission in a crowded and expensive election dominated by Democrat’s fundraising. The commission oversees the county’s $146 million general fund and sets policies on housing, land use, transportation and more for Oregon’s third-most populous county.
[On Saturday, May 14, hundreds of Portlanders gathered at Chapman Square in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally and march put together by the Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon. The peaceful gathering and march was just one of many events happening nationwide, in which thousands of people protested the potential overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court of the United States, thereby putting the constitutional right to an abortion in danger. In Portland a range of speakers, including veterans, abortion providers, activists, and politicians (such as Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty) spoke to the huge, sign-carrying crowd, inspiring them for the fight that lies ahead, followed by a march through downtown. Freelance photographer Mathieu Lewis-Rolland was on the scene, and shares a few of the powerful images he captured.—eds.]
Good morning, Portland! Expect some sunshine...
Jenny Duan and Kyler Wang are longtime friends, so it only makes sense that when both were recently named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, Duan called Wang to share the news. “My parents woke me up in the morning,” Duan recalls, and they told her, “We saw on the Internet you won this award.”
Your browser does not support the audio element. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has made a life’s work out of promoting and defending his hometown. In 2009, when conservative columnist George Will disparaged progressive Portland as out of touch with the rest of the country, Blumenauer punched back on the House floor. He offered to fly Will out to the Rose City for a debate and a glass of pinot.
When it was a motel, the Days Inn on Northeast 82nd Avenue got some rugged reviews. “We were planning to stay for three nights, happy we only booked one at the time,” said a 2018 review on TripAdvisor. “Our pillows on the bed had bloodstains, our bathtub water didn’t drain, the staff was very unfriendly.”
Your browser does not support the audio element. In the mornings, Jeff Mastrandea waits a good 30 seconds after turning on his faucet. He also makes sure to drink from a filter. He does this because his water is sometimes laced with unsafe levels of lead. He wants to let any water with the toxic metal drain out before he takes a drink. When the famously pure water from Portland’s Bull Run Watershed sits overnight in the copper plumbing of his 1984 Gresham home, it corrodes the lead solder that fuses those pipes together.
One in four classrooms in Portland’s elementary and middle schools do not meet minimum recommendations for ventilation, increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19 and other airborne diseases, an investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive has found. Portland Public Schools last year spent more than $5 million to improve indoor air quality...
The city-funded homeless village for LGBTQ+ residents, formerly located on SE Water Ave, is moving today to one of the city's first "Safe Rest Village" locations on SW Naito. The move of some 25 tenants comes on the heels of the village's somewhat rocky introduction to the neighborhood, spurred by what appears to be a communication breakdown between city offices and neighborhood groups.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland joined hundreds of cities around the nation for "Bans Off Our Bodies" rallies in favor of reproductive rights. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of downtown Portland Saturday afternoon to demand safe and legal access to abortion nationwide. The Chapman Square rally was part...
On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
After 16 years in the service industry, Andrés López was ready to step behind the console. The New York City native first came to Portland with hopes of attending the Pacific Northwest College of Art; when that fell through, he took jobs at bars and clubs around town to pay the bills while he pursued creative projects of his own.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A day full of performances, speeches and more all in recognition of Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the AANHPI community. Oregon Rises Above Hate held the day-long event in the heart of Old Town Saturday for the second year in a row....
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Everybody loves a good pirate tale now and then, and there is a vague possibility one sort of pirate figure made landfall on the north Oregon coast, around the Nehalem Bay. An explorer by most definitions and at the very least a privateer, Sir Francis Drake may have crossed that line into piracy, and some believe he explored Manzanita and the surrounding before any other Europeans.
As goes Portland, so goes its suburbs—homes kept appreciating beyond city limits in recent years, with growth especially torrid in close-in enclaves like still-affordable Wood Village and tony Lake Oswego. The most homes changed hands last year in Hillsboro and Vancouver, with Gresham and Beaverton not far behind—but it was Tualatin and Gladstone where potential home-buyers had to act fastest. Homes there were on the market for an average of only 11 days before getting snatched up. Still, there are bargains to be had in the burbs, particularly if you're willing to live a little farther from the city's core: Consider pastoral Sauvie Island, Halloween mainstay St. Helens and nearly-but-not-quite Columbia Gorge–adjacent Fairview, where the median home sale price is still under $400,000.
