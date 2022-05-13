ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Arkansas graduation

By Melissa Gaffney
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qK9z_0fdLXbbA00

Police in Hot Springs, Arkansas, said they arrested a man after a shooting left one person dead and three others injured following a high school graduation.

The three injured were transported to local hospitals to be treated and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Hot Springs Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred after a large fight broke out in a parking lot across from a convention center where the ceremony was being held for Hot Springs World Class High School on Thursday night.

"During the fight, HSPD officers and Garland County deputies were on scene attempting to defuse the situation when a single gunman began shooting into the crowd. Officers of the HSPD returned fire on the suspect, later identified as Charles Johnson," Officer Omar Cervantes, a spokesperson for the HSPD, told ABC News in a statement on Friday.

Johnson, 25, was wounded, but able to flee the scene, Cervantes said. He was later arrested while getting treatment for his wounds at a local hospital, he said. Johnson has been charged with one count of murder in the first degree and three counts of battery.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay until the investigation is complete, Cervantes said.

KATV - PHOTO: Hot Springs police are investigating a shooting that took place outside the Hot Springs Convention Center following the Hot Springs World Class High School graduation ceremony in Hot Springs, Ark., May 12, 2022.

Dr. Stephanie Nehus, the superintendent of the Hot Springs school district, acknowledged the incident in a Facebook update on Friday saying school counselors and staff will be working with students who witnessed events.

"We are heartbroken that these violent events took place following such a beautiful celebration for our graduates and their families. Our Law Enforcement Officers and staff will continue to do all that we can to collaborate with local law enforcement agencies/officials to complete an investigation," Nehus said.

MORE: 2 men arrested in mass shooting at Dallas concert that left 1 dead, 16 injured

No current students or graduates were involved in the incident, Nehus said in an earlier post. "Our hearts and thoughts are with all individuals who suffered injuries tonight," she said.

Hot Springs is about an hour west of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Comments / 1

Related
Kait 8

Three killed, six injured in interstate crash

DYER, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified the victims of a fatal I-40 crash that killed three and injured six Thursday night. Content partner KNWA reported a group of motorcyclists was traveling west on I-40 near Dyer when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction came crashing into them.
DYER, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hot Springs, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Hot Springs, AR
State
Arkansas State
US News and World Report

3 Motorcyclists Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arkansas

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 in western Arkansas collided with a group of motorcyclists, killing three people from Louisiana and injuring six others, according to Arkansas State Police. Patricia Lemar, 44, of Slidell, Louisiana; Leonard Lemar Jr., 46, of Slidell; and Malinda Shano, 50...
MULBERRY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mass Shooting#Dallas#Violent Crime#Hspd#Arkansas State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
txktoday.com

Woman sentenced to 18 years in 2020 shooting death of 16-year-old Texarkana boy

A Texarkana woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison for aggravated assault in connection with the March 31, 2020, fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Bosnia Delease Taylor, 23, and her brother Demarius Dejuan Taylor, 22, were both charged with murder following the death of Notorious Crabtree. Bosnia Taylor pleaded guilty this week to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
TEXARKANA, TX
5newsonline.com

Officials capture big alligator in small Arkansas town

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
MONTICELLO, AR
ABC News

ABC News

646K+
Followers
153K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy