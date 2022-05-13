ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to go passwordless in Windows 10 or 11

By Lance Whitney
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyping your password each time you want to sign into Windows can be a hassle, especially if that password is lengthy or otherwise complex. My Windows password is notably long and complex, so it's not something I'd relish having to type every time. Instead, Microsoft lets you establish an...

www.zdnet.com

ZDNet

Does Best Buy tackle crime differently from Apple? I had to ask

Some things about it didn't feel quite right. Other things about it felt very right indeed. So I stared and stared again, wondering whether it was a setup or a skit even. Here was a video emitted on Twitter. It showed three sprightly youths storming a Best Buy. They tried to rip some phones from a display.
NFL
ZDNet

Microsoft Channel Chief Rodney Clark departs

A number of Microsoft's reseller partners have been none too happy with program changes as of late. Today, May 16, the head of Channel sales at Microsoft announced publicly that he is leaving. Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft is taking a...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Business analytics certification: What's in demand?

Entry Certificate in Business Analysis (ECBA) IQBBA Certified Foundation Level Business Analyst (CFLBA) Certified Analytics Professional (CAP) Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) Earning a business analytics certification shows your skills in assessing data to identify patterns, trends, and opportunities for business decisions and strategies. Work in business and want to...
ECONOMY
komando.com

It’s easier than you think to change default apps on your Android

If you’ve ever purchased a phone, then you know how easy it is to get caught up in customizing your settings. Whether it is your background image or default browser, there are many ways to personalize your device. One type of phone that has a wide variety of customization...
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Tyrus: Elon Musk's temporary 'hold' on Twitter takeover is about exposing the tech giant

Fox News contributor Tyrus challenged the idea that Elon Musk is backing out of his Twitter takeover on "The Five." after the billionaire announced the deal is "on hold." TYRUS: I think he's exposing more of their what's the word... there we go, or BS. So, they're saying it's (the number of fake Twitter accounts} less than 5%, and I do think it's a lot bigger number than that. I think a lot of those things that we see on Twitter are pushed by fake accounts, bots and fake algorithms. So he's going to expose and people will start seeing that maybe that number is like 20%, which makes a huge difference when you look at how information has been pushed forward. It only furthers his cause to why he needs to buy it. And it's a cause. Let's face it, the woke are a lot of things, but the woke ain't going broke. Every one of those stockholders, they want those chips. Yeah, but he's going to, before you go, the people are going to see your real face. That's what I think this is about.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

This phishing attack delivers three forms of malware. And they all want to steal your data

A phishing campaign targeting Microsoft Windows users delivers three different forms of malware, all designed to steal sensitive information from victims. Detailed by cybersecurity researchers at Fortinet, those who unintentionally run the malicious attachment sent in phishing emails fall victim to AveMariaRAT, BitRAT and PandoraHVNC trojan malware. The campaign allows...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Create Custom Emojis in Windows 10 & 11

Ever since they arrived on the internet, adding emojis to your messages helps breathe life into them. Many apps and forums include plenty of emojis to choose from. However, you can also create your very own custom emojis to use in messaging apps on Windows 10 and 11. And if you're interested,as outlined below.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

3 Windows settings you can change to improve PC security

New malware seems to pop up every single day. If you’re concerned about the growing cybersecurity issues, and you use a Windows PC, there are a couple of things you can do to help improve your PC’s security. In fact, there are three easy steps you can take to make your PC more secure without having to go too far out of your way.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Study for Microsoft certifications with over 120 hours of training for $59

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. According to Microsoft, the number of Windows users is increasing, but so is the amount of time they spend on their Windows computers. Therefore, the demand for Windows professionals won't go away any time soon, so it should be a stable career path for quite some time to come.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Google: Here comes our 'Open Source Maintenance Crew'

Google has created a new "Open Source Maintenance Crew" who will help upstream maintainers of critical open-source projects to handle bugs and patching processes. The new team is part of Google's contribution to the White House's push to improve cybersecurity in open source and protect software supply chains following the White House's January summit with major tech vendors, including Microsoft, Google, IBM and Amazon Web Services.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How to Increase Virtual Memory In Windows 11

Your computer slowing down isn't a great feeling. Is it overheating? Is the CPU old? Or, is it that you've run out of memory?. Running out of memory affects your system from top to bottom, making regular tasks suddenly feel like walking through treacle. If that sounds like your Windows...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Musk fallout continues as Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal fires executives

Twitter has fired two of its top executives in the wake of ongoing controversy surrounding Elon Musk's planned buyout of the company. On Thursday, Twitter general manager Kayvon Beykpour announced that he was leaving the company after seven years, claiming that CEO Parag Agrawal "asked me to leave after letting me know he wants to take the team in a different direction".
BUSINESS

