Water, water everywhere, and not a drop … well, you know the rest. To prevent that old saw from becoming prophetic, the city of Hobbs once again this year will institute strictures on dates and times people and businesses can water their lawns. The annual Hobbs Water Conservation Period went into effect Sunday and lasts through Sept. 15, said local Utilities Director Tim Woomer.

HOBBS, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO