The mask mandates in place at all Ford assembly plants over the past couple of years have changed dramatically during that time period as the COVID-19 pandemic has surged and subsided multiple times. These mandates were in place at all Ford assembly plants essentially since masks were first recommended by the CDC before cases started to plunge in June of 2021. At that time, Ford dropped masked mandates for vaccinated workers, then reinstated them roughly a month later following the emergence of the Delta variant. In January, changing guidance from the CDC prompted Ford to allow its workers to wear N95 or KN95 masks before it dropped mandates altogether in the U.S. in early March, followed by Canada a few weeks later. Now, Ford is reinstating mask mandates at its Michigan plants that are located in counties defined as “high risk” by the CDC, according to The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO