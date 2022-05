Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees kicked up a metaphorical hornets nest on social media today, and the fan reaction was strong. Brees's name began trending after Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported Brees was out at NBC after only one year working with the network as a studio analyst and color commentator for Notre Dame football games, and a pair of NFL broadcasts, including one playoff game.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO