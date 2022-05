James Hetfield got emotional during Metallica’s recent performance in Brazil, thanking his bandmates for helping to lift him up during a bout of insecurity. "I've gotta tell you I wasn't feeling very good before I came out here,” the frontman admitted to more than 60,000 fans assembled at the Estádio do Mineirão on May 12. “[I was] feeling a little bit insecure, like I'm an old guy, can't play anymore, all this bullshit that I tell myself in my head. So I talked to these guys, and they helped me -- as simple as that. They gave me a hug and said, 'Hey, if you're struggling on stage, we've got your back.' And I tell you, it means the world to me."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO