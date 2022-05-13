DAILY DIGEST, 5/13: Coastal Commission unanimously rejects Huntington Beach desal plant; Drought update: April showers bring … little relief; The good, bad and insipid in CA’s water conservation graphics; Lake Powell’s drought is part of a growing threat to hydropower everywhere; and more …
Special section: California Coastal Commission unanimously rejects Huntington Beach desalination plant. A salty dispute: California Coastal Commission unanimously rejects desalination plant. “The California Coastal Commission tonight rejected the proposed construction of a desalination plant in Huntington Beach, sealing the controversial project’s fate after more than 20 years of debate....mavensnotebook.com
