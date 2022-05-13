ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DAILY DIGEST, 5/13: Coastal Commission unanimously rejects Huntington Beach desal plant; Drought update: April showers bring … little relief; The good, bad and insipid in CA’s water conservation graphics; Lake Powell’s drought is part of a growing threat to hydropower everywhere; and more …

By Maven
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial section: California Coastal Commission unanimously rejects Huntington Beach desalination plant. A salty dispute: California Coastal Commission unanimously rejects desalination plant. “The California Coastal Commission tonight rejected the proposed construction of a desalination plant in Huntington Beach, sealing the controversial project’s fate after more than 20 years of debate....

DAILY DIGEST, 5/16: How California can survive another historic drought; San Luis Obispo County cities, towns call for cutbacks as drought worsens; The Southwest’s drought and fires are a window to our climate change future; 1 in 6 Americans live in areas with significant wildfire risk; and more …

WORKSHOP: LiDAR Derived Products Stakeholder from 9am to 12pm. The California Water Data Consortium and co-conveners will host a virtual cross-sector gathering to build common ground and collaboration on needs and uses of LiDAR derived products in California. Click here to register. PUBLIC HEARING: 2022 Central Valley Flood Protection Plan...
Cal Am not fazed by rejection of SoCal desal project

“A Thursday ruling by the California Coastal Commission denying a Southern California desalination project appears as if it could impact the prospects of California American Water Co.’s plan to construct a desal plant along the Monterey Peninsula. But Cal Am says the Commission’s decision to deny Poseidon Water Co.’s Huntington Beach project and any impacts on Cal Am’s long-proposed desal project on the Monterey Peninsula is comparing apples to oranges. … Evan Jacobs, director of external affairs for Cal Am, said the local desal project, called the Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project, has an entirely different engineering system that would not impact marine wildlife, principally by having its intake system take brackish water from underground instead of directly from the ocean. … ” Read more from the Monterey Herald here: Cal Am not fazed by rejection of SoCal desal project.
Day: May 15, 2022

[cmtoc_table_of_contents] In California water news this weekend … California is in a water crisis, yet usage is way up. Officials...
State Water Board releases draft emergency water conservation regulation

Regulation would boost water savings starting in June. With intensifying drought causing the driest first quarter of the year in a century, the State Water Resources Control Board released an updated proposed emergency water conservation regulation today in response to the water conservation directives in Governor Newsom’s March 28 Executive Order. If the proposed regulation is adopted by the board on May 24, it would contribute to water savings starting in June.
