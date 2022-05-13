Tigers offer blue-chip 2023 receiver from Miami

Andy Jean is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver from Miami where he plays for Northwestern High School. The Bulls finished last season 10-4 with a loss to Jesuit in the 6A semifinals.

Jean caught 40 passes for 733 yards (18.3 yards per reception) and 8 touchdowns in 14 games in 2021. His best game of the season was against IMG Academy when he had six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Film Analysis: Speed kills, and Jean has a pair of jetpacks attached to his cleats. He runs great routes and has great awareness of where the hole is in the defense and does a good job sitting down in it and helping out his quarterback. He would be a very welcome addition to any 2023 recruiting class and could make an impact in multiple ways during his freshman season.

FILM

LSU Wire breaks down his profile.

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247 3 – 60 72

Rivals 3 – 67 77

ESPN 3 – 54 78

On3 Recruiting 4 110 – 24

247 Composite 3 458 57 81

Vitals

Hometown Miami, Florida

Projected Position WR

Height 6-1

Weight 180

Class 2023

Offer List