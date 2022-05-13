2022 Monsoon Forecast for El Paso: Less Dramatic Than Last Year?

I am Currently working as the UTEP Athletics Photographer. I'm a 1973 Graduate of Austin High School, was Honorably Discharged from the United States Marine Corps (USMC) in 1976, after serving 3 years. My journalism career began September 1976 with the El Paso Herald-Post and ended in 1997 after 21 years, when the HP closed. I then went to work for KDBC-TV Channel 4, local CBS affiliate for 14 months. Upon leaving KDBC-TV, I then joined the El Paso Times for another 21 years. I recently retired in January 2019 and am a Freelance Photographer and Staff Photographer back where my career began with the El Paso Herald-Post (WEB version.) So here's to 21 more years hopefully with the news organization that gave me my start. Semper Fi!!!

