El Paso, TX

2022 Monsoon Forecast for El Paso: Less Dramatic Than Last Year?

By mike
 3 days ago
El Paso's rainy season usually means an increase in thunderstorm activity, and while we don't get much rain here in the desert, often times when we do get it, we get a lot of it at once. Case in point is the exceptionally wet summer we had last year...

Shots fired reported at Studio 6 in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A report of shots fired was reported at Studio 6 in east El Paso Monday afternoon. According to El Paso detective Oviedo, the incident happened at 3:33 p.m. at Studio 6 in Gateway Boulevard West. Officials said no injuries have been reported as of...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Debate: Bring Back the OG Cheese or Accept Plastic?

There is something that has had my mind wondering something lately. We simply cannot forget the time when businesses had to close at the peak of the pandemic. People in El Paso were trying their best to re-create Chico's Tacos recipe. Then, on top of that, once businesses were able to open up again, they had long lines.
EL PASO, TX
Border agents once again release migrants in Downtown El Paso

Border enforcement agents dropped off more than 100 migrants at a Downtown El Paso bus station on Sunday, the first time in more than three years that people were released from custody in El Paso without going to a nongovernmental organization for food and shelter. The release, which left migrants to fend for themselves in The post Border agents once again release migrants in Downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso man arrested for May 3rd south-central El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas – A 23-year-old man has been arrested for the May 3 shooting on the 100 block of Noble. The shooting happened just before 10 pm, sending one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, Demarious Evans was taken into custody by the U.S....
EL PASO, TX
El Paso printmaker making a name for herself and her work

EL PASO, Texas – One El Paso printmaker continues to gain momentum for the pieces of art she creates. Local print artist and owner of Printmeikiando, Alexis Ruiz, has become known for her unique hand-carved images. Ruiz told ABC-7 that she always loved art and always wanted to become a graphic design artist, but it The post El Paso printmaker making a name for herself and her work appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Metal Rockers Stitched Up Heart Head Back To El Paso This Week

2022 has definitely been a comeback year for concerts in El Paso; especially in the month of May: Steel Panther at Speaking Rock on the 21st, Escape the Fate also at Speaking Rock on the 26th, Jack White at the El Paso County Coliseum on the 27th. And let's not forget... Stitched Up Heart who will be in town this week.
EL PASO, TX
Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in El Paso, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Many people drive across New Mexico and Texas, going through El Paso. But not many people stop long enough to discover that El Paso is a bi-national, multi-cultural city of surprises. The coffee shops in El Paso are good choices; each has its own distinct charms, but one thing they all have in common is superb service and pride in using the best coffee beans.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Drivers In the KLAQ Hood Should Drive with Care

Not everyone knows the story behind this cute calico cat that hangs around at the station. The calico cat has been around for quite some time now and is dearly loved here at the station. In fact, the cat had different nicknames from staff members here at the station. But...
EL PASO, TX
Tons of El Paso Drivers Ignore the No Turn On Red Sign

Some El Paso drivers need to be aware of something while driving on the Westside. There is something I witness every day that tons of El Paso drivers should be aware of. A lot of drivers in El Paso tend to ignore a street sign that hangs on a busy streetlight pole. The sign often ignored by El Paso drivers is the No Turn On Red sign.
EL PASO, TX
Which Had More Love In El Paso: Furr’s Buffet or Silver Streak?

There are a couple of places a lot of people in El Paso miss dining at in the borderland. Two of those places are officially long gone which is unfortunate for some locals. The first place I will discuss is a fast food joint El Pasoans missed so much they would drive to Clint for a bite. But unfortunately, the last existing Silver Streak that was somewhat close to El Paso has permanently closed.
EL PASO, TX
Baby formula shortage impacting El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso is seeing the effects of the baby formula shortage as it is no exception to what’s happening across the nation. KTSM 9 News crews went inside a local grocery store to show firsthand that there were some formulas on the shelves, however, there were also plenty of empty […]
EL PASO, TX
Ski Cloudcroft Introduces Tubing In Time for Summer

Just a drive away from El Paso is Ski Cloudcroft, who, usually has skiing in the winter, but this summer they're changing it up and introducing summer tubing. That's right, it's tubing, but in the summer. Now, I've never been skiing, but I have certainly done some tubing in the snow and that hill at Ski Cloudcroft is hella fun.
EL PASO, TX
Gallery: Sunday’s Lunar Eclipse

I am Currently working as the UTEP Athletics Photographer. I'm a 1973 Graduate of Austin High School, was Honorably Discharged from the United States Marine Corps (USMC) in 1976, after serving 3 years. My journalism career began September 1976 with the El Paso Herald-Post and ended in 1997 after 21 years, when the HP closed. I then went to work for KDBC-TV Channel 4, local CBS affiliate for 14 months. Upon leaving KDBC-TV, I then joined the El Paso Times for another 21 years. I recently retired in January 2019 and am a Freelance Photographer and Staff Photographer back where my career began with the El Paso Herald-Post (WEB version.) So here's to 21 more years hopefully with the news organization that gave me my start. Semper Fi!!!
EL PASO, TX
Two migrants fall from border wall in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - Firefighters in Sunland Park rescued two people after falling from the border wall on Monday. First responders used a basket to lift one of the migrants over a stopped train near the wall. That person suffered from a serious lower leg injury. Officials coordinated with Union Pacific to keep the The post Two migrants fall from border wall in Sunland Park appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
