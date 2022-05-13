ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Harden promises to be with, help Sixers in 2022-23 season

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — At the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers are trying to pick up the pieces following a 99-90 Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat. The Sixers weren’t able to get into any type of offensive rhythm in the second half and the Heat ran away with it as they built a 20-point lead.

A guy who is going to catch a lot of heat is Sixers star, James Harden. Philadelphia made the big trade at the deadline back in February and they were hoping they were getting an explosive scorer to put next to Joel Embiid as they contend for a title.

Instead, they got a playmaking Harden, which is still very good, but he wasn’t able to produce in the playoffs. He only scored 11 points on nine shots in Game 6.

The focus now becomes Harden’s future as he and the Sixers have a lot of issues to address. One is the question of where he will play basketball in the 2022-23 season.

“I’ll be here,” said Harden with “here” meaning Philadelphia. “Whatever allows this team to grow and get better and do the things necessary to continue to compete at the highest level.”

Harden does have a $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season which he will most likely pick up and then sign an extension in the 2023 offseason. However, Philadelphia probably does not want to give him the $200 million across four seasons that he’s looking for.

Would Harden take less money to stay with the Sixers?

“Whatever it takes to help this team continue to grow,” Harden added. “And put us up there with the best of them.”

The Sixers are looking to continue to grow with Harden and Embiid leading the way. It will be good for both him and the organization to have a full summer rather than just the few months they had after the trade before the playoffs started.

“We’re trying to win a championship, man,” Harden added. “That’s the goal. Whatever that looks like. Continue to build us. Individually, continue to build better. Us as a unit, continue to get to know each other, find out what works, what doesn’t work, and things like that.”

In order for the Sixers to do that, they will need him and the rest of the roster to step up and continue to take the necessary steps forward in the offseason to build for the 2022-23 season.

fadeawayworld.net

John Wall Will Reportedly Pick Up His $47.4 Million Player Option For Next Season, He Has Played Just 72 Games Since 2018

There is always a conversation among NBA fans about the worst contracts in the league, with quite a few examples of injuries and poor performances, making a player's deal very difficult for the team to deal with. And while players like Russell Westbrook and James Harden have had questions asked about the sizes of their deals, John Wall's contract has arguably been the worst in recent seasons.
NBA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out People Who Compared Joel Embiid And James Harden To His Duo With Kobe Bryant: "Only One Superduo Ever Created, Yeah I Said It, Only One."

The Philadelphia 76ers brought in James Harden ahead of the 2022 trade deadline. The guard failed to make an impact on the team despite a promising start with the Sixers. Once again, he couldn't deliver in the playoffs and the Miami Heat dominated the 76ers in the second round of the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

What Boston Celtics said about facing Miami Heat in Eastern Conference Finals: ‘Team full of dogs’

BOSTON — The Celtics are officially on the revenge tour after they beat the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They started the postseason by sweeping the Nets in the first round, the team that eliminated the C’s from the 2021 playoffs. Then they overcame the defending champion Bucks in seven games, the team that eliminated the C’s from the 2019 playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Be A Potential Target For The Philadelphia 76ers

It has been another season and another disappointing playoff exit for the Philadelphia 76ers. James Harden's arrival was supposed to make them contenders, but his poor performance and Joel Embiid's injury troubles have ensured that the Sixers couldn't even get t the Conference Finals. And as expected, speculation has already begun about how Philadelphia can build the roster around perennial MVP candidate Embiid so that they can enjoy success going forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
