WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Major developments in Waynesville's future have been put on hold until an important facility in the town receives necessary upgrades. Work continues for a 210-unit apartment complex at the old BI-LO shopping center in Waynesville. But the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) says no more big developments like this are to be approved until the town's Wastewater Treatment Plant is upgraded.

WAYNESVILLE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO