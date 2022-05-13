ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

In Their Shoes: Meet Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Master Santiago Farina

WLOX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of the child is planning to sue Gateway Christian Academy. This weekend, athletes from across the state will be on the coast for some friendly fun and fierce competition....

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Coast sculptor brings artwork to downtown Gulfport

Last week, Buddy was stolen. Security video captured the moment the Russian Blue cat was taken from Sticky Fingers Snoballs. School leaders say St. Martin High senior prank “got out of hand”. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Pictures of the damage began circulating on social media over the weekend.
GULFPORT, MS
ourmshome.com

Charlie’s U-Pik Summer Season Starting Soon

Charlie’s U-Pik is part of many people’s summer traditions. The farm started in the ’90s when Mr. Charlie planted too many tomato plants and advertised in the paper for people to come pick them. There are two locations of the U-Pik farms, one in Lucedale (the original) and a second location in Wiggins. Lucedale is a 100-acre farm and serves the Leakesville, Meridian, and Mobile, Alabama area. The Wiggins farm is 50 acres and serves the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg, and Louisiana.
WLOX

Downtown Gulfport welcomes new meal prep business

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gulfport welcomed Eat Right Meal Prep to the downtown area with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning. The company is a collaboration between the meal prep service and Salute Italian Restaurant. Their goal is to bring healthy meals to people in a convenient way...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

USM Gulf Coast graduates ready for real world challenges

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A big celebration needs a good preshow. That’s what you get at a USM Gulf Coast graduation. “Commencement is always a big thing for any university, especially for us on the Gulf Coast at the University of Southern Mississippi,” said Dr. Jacob Breland, VP Academic Affairs Gulf Coast Operations.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gulfport, MS
Sports
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Gautier, MS
Gautier, MS
Sports
WLOX

Beloved community cat stolen from Gulfport business

A year ago, the East Central softball team captured the south state title to advance to the championship round, where they faced powerhouse Neshoba Central, who eventually won the series in two games. School leaders say St. Martin High senior prank “got out of hand”. Updated: 6 hours ago.
GULFPORT, MS
thegazebogazette.com

United Way of South Mississippi Hosts Fifth Annual Gulf Coast Dragon Boat Festival

Since 2016 some of the Coast’s largest companies, organizations and non-profits have come together in support of United Way of South Mississippi (UWSM) at the Gulf Coast Dragon Boat Festival, a unique fundraising event raising money for education, health and financial stability while engaging in a little friendly competition for bragging rights.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Happening May 21: Arts Alive! in Bay St. Louis

Last week, Buddy was stolen. Security video captured the moment the Russian Blue cat was taken from Sticky Fingers Snoballs. School leaders say St. Martin High senior prank “got out of hand”. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Pictures of the damage began circulating on social media over the weekend.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Combat#Gateway Christian Academy#St Patrick High School
WJTV 12

Direct flight from Gulfport to Orlando now available

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Allegiant Air will offer direct flights from Gulfport to Orlando this summer. The Sun Herald reported the flight to Orlando is just over an hour, rather than a nine-hour drive. The flights will be offered from Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport to Orlando Sanford International Airport. The flights will be available on Saturdays […]
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

‘Why not us?’ East Central prepared for state title rematch

Last week, Buddy was stolen. Security video captured the moment the Russian Blue cat was taken from Sticky Fingers Snoballs. School leaders say St. Martin High senior prank “got out of hand”. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Pictures of the damage began circulating on social media over the weekend.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Flint Creek water park reopening for summer season

Get ready for a hot one today! Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Most of the morning will be quiet, but a few pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Some of us will see heavy rain, but others will stay dry. A lunar eclipse is also happening tonight, and the weather should cooperate. Here's the latest forecast.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Coast Guard Auxiliary reminds Mississippians to practice boat safety

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials gave boating safety courses at the Mississippi Maritime Museum and Activity Center. As the state eases its way into the summer, more and more Mississippians are looking to get back on the water. However, since the halt of safety courses, officials say they’ve noticed an increase in boating accidents.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Sports
WLOX

Renew Our Rivers cleanup campaign targets Deer Island

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -A day out of the office combined with environmental stewardship is what Mississippi Power’s Renew Our Rivers campaign is all about. On Tuesday, 100 or so volunteers from four Coast casinos joined Mississippi Power to help clean up Deer Island. “We saw someone with a carpet...
BILOXI, MS
travelawaits.com

11 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is one of those cities that you simply cannot ignore. With a resident population of less than 50,000, the number swells by another 15,000 when students are on campus at the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University. Camp Shelby, the nation’s largest state-owned training site, is located within a quick drive, and Hattiesburg shares the title of “Birthplace of Rock and Roll” with Clarksdale, Memphis, New Orleans, and Detroit. With its 1964 Freedom Summer Trail, it is an important destination in telling the story of the Civil Rights Movement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
mobilebaymag.com

3 Local Dishes To Try this Month

“My favorite is the signature Vietnamese pho with thin slices of beef, cooked rare, in a bowl of tasty broth. The dish comes with a plate of fresh bean sprouts, basil and lime to add as toppings. The crunchy veggies accompanied by the soft pho noodles are a wonderful combination of textures. An appetizer of shrimp spring rolls dipped in peanut-based sauce completes a satisfying meal for the stomach and the taste buds.” — Enen Yu, Co-concertmaster, Mobile Symphony Orchestra.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

U.S. officials visit Gulfport to celebrate $53 million investment in Gulf

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials with the United States Environmental Protection Agency visited the Great Southern Club in Gulfport Monday to commemorate the anniversary of a massive investment in the future of the Gulf of Mexico. The federal government has awarded $53 million over the next five years to five...
WLOX

HAPPENING NOW: Long Beach leaders discuss work on Klondyke Road

A year ago, the East Central softball team captured the south state title to advance to the championship round, where they faced powerhouse Neshoba Central, who eventually won the series in two games. |. Last week, Buddy was stolen. Security video captured the moment the Russian Blue cat was taken...
LONG BEACH, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy