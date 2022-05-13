ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

25 Years Ago Today: Chicago Bulls Eliminate Atlanta Hawks

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ioqd_0fdKMzrU00

On May 13, 1997, Michael Jordan and the Bulls eliminated the Hawks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NBA is nearing the conclusion of its 75th season. It's no secret that I'll be sad to see it go. The diamond logos, tributes to legendary players, and amazing commercials have made the entire season so much.

But before we move forward, let's look back to 1997 when the NBA was celebrating its 50th season. Exactly 25 years ago today, the Chicago Bulls eliminated the Atlanta Hawks with a decisive 107-92 Game Five victory. You can watch the entire game in the YouTube video below.

First of all, those Hawks uniforms were amazing. Yesterday, I spoke with Tom O'Grady, the NBA's first creative director. He is the mastermind behind all of those glorious uniforms from the league's golden era. Check out the full interview here .

As for the game, it's no surprise that the Bulls were dominant. They led 60-44 at halftime and cruised to victory in front of their home crowd in the United Center. Michael Jordan scored an inefficient 24 points, but he did uncork a nasty dunk over Hawks center Dikembe Mutombo and trolled him with the finger wag.

What's interesting is the Hawks only used seven players.  Every starter played 42+ minutes, with Mutombo logging 47 grueling minutes. As for the Bulls, the rest is history. They defeated the Miami Heat 4-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, and everyone remembers the 6-game battle against the Utah Jazz in the 1997 NBA Finals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31QXPK_0fdKMzrU00
Dennis Rodman, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Ron Harper, & Phil Jackson.

Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

It was the Bulls' fifth NBA Championship in seven years and essentially the beginning of The Last Dance documentary. If the NBA's 75th season ends in as epic fashion as the 50th season did, then we are in for a treat in the coming weeks. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Untold Stories Behind 90s NBA Uniforms

Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors: Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Atlanta

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Giannis' Girlfriend Has 4-Word Message During Playoffs

Game 7 is underway in Boston. The No. 2 seed Celtics and No. 3 seed Bucks have been neck and neck throughout their second round Eastern Conference playoff series. Giannis' girlfriend, Mariah, posted a four-word message during the playoffs earlier this week. "We got you, always," she wrote. Giannis and...
NBA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Sports

What Giannis told Tatum after Celtics' Game 7 win

It was nothing but respect between NBA superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Boston Celtics' Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. After the final buzzer, Tatum and Antetokounmpo shared a special embrace to cap off the thrilling seven-game series. The two-time MVP spoke more about that moment during his postgame press conference.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: A-Rod, New Girlfriend Went Viral At Game 7

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns so badly in Game 7 on Sunday night that Alex Rodriguez fell asleep sitting courtside. Well, probably not, but fans still had fun with the image of A-Rod and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, on social media on Sunday evening. Rodriguez and Padgett, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dikembe Mutombo
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Ron Harper
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Scottie Pippen
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has A Warning For 1 Team On Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks have won twice in Boston during their Eastern Conference semifinal series. They'll need another win today in Game 7 to advance to the next round. The Celtics have mitigated their home court struggles by winning twice in Milwaukee, but will have to handle their business at TD Garden this afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

John Wall Will Reportedly Pick Up His $47.4 Million Player Option For Next Season, He Has Played Just 72 Games Since 2018

There is always a conversation among NBA fans about the worst contracts in the league, with quite a few examples of injuries and poor performances, making a player's deal very difficult for the team to deal with. And while players like Russell Westbrook and James Harden have had questions asked about the sizes of their deals, John Wall's contract has arguably been the worst in recent seasons.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Chicago Bulls#The Atlanta Hawks#The Miami Heat 4 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBC Sports

Klay gets in Brooks' face after Flagrant foul shove on Steph

Dillon Brooks has been public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Dub Nation during the Western Conference semifinals series between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. In Game 2, he was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for injuring Gary Payton II early in the first quarter. That also earned him a suspension for Game 3.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond rips Perk in rant after Dubs advance; Perk responds

Sometimes, all Draymond Green needs is a spark to get him going. Ahead of the Warriors' 110-96 series-clinching win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Friday night, unbeknownst to everyone else, that spark was provided by none other than ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins. After the Warriors eliminated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
625
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy