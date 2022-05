Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr., senior pastor of New Direction Church, joins Randy and Randall to discuss his book, “Prayer Still Works,” why prayer is important, the best way to pray and more. Pastor Sullivan and his family firmly believe in the power of God to redirect lives. The mission of New Direction Church is “Leading People to A Better Life.” As the Senior Pastor of New Direction Church, he has made it a priority to pour into the lives of youth and young adults in the city of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO