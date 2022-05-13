ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police in Oakland investigating 2 separate fatal shootings

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

OAKLAND – Two people died from gunshot wounds they suffered in separate shootings in Oakland Thursday evening and early Friday morning, police said.

The first victim – a male – died following a shooting early Thursday evening just before 7:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland.

That victim died after being taken to a hospital, according to police.

The shooting early Friday occurred just before 12:30 a.m. in West Oakland in the 3000 block of Chestnut Street, just a block from the campus of McClymonds High School.

Officers arriving at the scene located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. He died where officers found him, police said.

More than 40 homicides have occurred in Oakland this year.

