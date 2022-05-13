NEWS RELEASE

May 13, 2022

Celebrating Public Works Week

The public is invited to a free, hands-on, family event to celebrate Public Works Week, on Wednesday, May 18th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Park, 313 East Tunnell Street.

Explore vehicles, equipment, supplies and learn fun facts about the City’s infrastructure, enjoy music, and food while supplies last.

This opportunity to learn about the framework that makes Santa Maria a great place to live, work, and play is coordinated by the City of Santa Maria Public Works Department, Recreation and Parks Department, and Utilities Department.

Public Works Week (May 16-22) recognizes the significant contributions made by public works professionals who maintain and protect the transportation systems, water supply, sewer systems, public buildings, facilities, and parks.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.

Department: Recreation and Parks

Contact Person: Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services Manager

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2263

E-mail Address: dsmitherman@cityofsantamaria.org