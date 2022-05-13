ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mets and Mariners face off for first time since the 2018 Robinson Canó trade

By Matt Snyder
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Mariners and New York Mets square off this weekend in a three-game series in Citi Field. The Mets play host and sport a 22-11 record that gives them a 6 1/2 game lead in the NL East. The Mariners have lost 12 of their last 15 games. Max Scherzer...

FOX Sports

Catching on quick: Mazeika's HR lifts Mets over Mariners 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — One day after arriving, Patrick Mazeika has already given the New York Mets an unexpected boost. “Felt great. Anytime you can contribute to a win, that’s all I’m trying to do,” Mazeika said. “This one’s pretty special right now.”. Starling...
FOX Sports

Mets and Mariners play with series tied 1-1

LINE: Mets -135, Mariners +115; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. New York is 23-12 overall and 10-6 in home games. The Mets have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.
Yardbarker

Mariners vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Saturday, May 14 (Back Under with George Kirby Starting)

One of the star prospects of the Seattle Mariners is set for a homecoming in his second big league start. George Kirby, a Rye, New York native, will start for the Mariners against the New York Mets on Saturday night. Kirby, a 2019 first round pick by Seattle, is coming off pitching 6 innings of shutout baseball in his first start and will look to follow it up against one of the best teams in baseball in the New York Mets.
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and New York Mets play in game 2 of series

LINE: Mets -168, Mariners +144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the New York Mets. New York has a 22-12 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.25 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.
FOX Sports

Mets put RHP Megill on injured list with biceps tendinitis

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list by the New York Mets on Sunday because of right biceps tendinitis, four days after he allowed eight runs over 1 1/3 innings during a defeat at Washington. The Mets said the 26-year-old pitcher had...
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sergio Romo: Scoreless frame Saturday

Romo, activated from the injured list Friday, fired a perfect ninth inning in a loss to the Mets on Saturday. The veteran right-hander could hardly have been sharper in his first appearance since April 11, firing four of his five pitches for strikes. The veteran has opened his Mariners tenure with three straight scoreless efforts.
CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Plates three runs in loss

Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, three RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners. Nimmo extended his hit streak to 11 games during Sunday's matchup, and he drove in his first runs since May 5 while recording two extra-base hits against the Mariners. Over the last seven games, the 29-year-old has hit .423 with a triple, three doubles, five runs and three RBI.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Diego Castillo: Earns save against Mets

Castillo allowed no hits and a walk while striking out two in two-thirds of a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's win over the Mets. Drew Steckenrider earned the save Friday against the Mets and entered Sunday's game in the ninth inning to preserve a three-run lead. However, Castillo was brought into the game after Steckenrider gave up two runs on four hits and no walks in one-third of an inning. Castillo had given up nine runs in one inning over his last three appearances, but he held the Mets scoreless Sunday to pick up his second save of the year. Although it was encouraging to see the right-hander earn the save Sunday, the Mariners have used a pure committee-based approach for closing duties this season, and Castillo has had just two save opportunities.
Yardbarker

Minor League Mondays: Thomas Szapucki could factor into the Mets’ plans

The New York Mets have built up considerable pitching depth this season after a rash of rotation injuries helped damage their 2021 campaign. That depth is being put to the test with both Jacob deGrom and Tylor Megill on the injured list, which should force the Mets to recall David Peterson to fill a vacant rotation spot later this week. One other player who could end up playing a role on the big league pitching staff is Thomas Szapucki, who is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.
