Wildwood, MO

Hwy. 100 in Wildwood to see major improvements

By Cathy Lenny
West Newsmagazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Wildwood is pursuing a number of improvements along State Route (Hwy.) 100 utilizing state funding. One is for the construction of J-Turns at the intersection of Hwy. 100 with Hwy. T (St. Albans Road) and at Hwy. 100 with Pond Road. The estimated cost of this...

mymoinfo.com

Fatal accident on Meyer Road in Jefferson County

(Hematite) A Hematite woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Meyer Road east of Lee Road early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Tina Tessmer was driving eastbound in a 1971 GMC Sierra Grande when she traveled off the roadway and struck several trees, and overturned. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hematite Fire personnel. The accident took place at 1:20 Friday morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

1 dead after car-train collision in Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A collision involving a train in Jefferson County left one person dead Monday. According to the Rock Community Fire Protection District, a train hit the side of a car around 11:00 a.m.. near Windsor Harbor Lane and Smokey Row in the Imperial-Kimmswick area. A man, woman and a child were inside.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Bridge at Six Flags Rd. and Hwy 66 closed to NB traffic

EUREKA, Mo. – The bridge at O’Sullivan/Six Flags Road and US Hwy 66 is closed to northbound traffic, according to the Eureka Police Department. They said the lights in that area are malfunctioning. MoDOT has been notified. FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to monitor this...
EUREKA, MO
wmix94.com

IDOT REPORTS 15″ COLLAPSE OF HIGHWAY NEAR ALBERS

ALBERS, IL — Anyone traveling on Illinois Route 161 near Albers recently has noticed signage warning of uneven pavement and water on the road. According to Joseph Monroe, District 8 Operations Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, mine subsidence from the Monterey Mine #2 has caused the roadway and surrounding fields to collapse approximately 15-inches since May 4 when the problem first presented as a bump. The mine is now known as now known as ExxonMobil Coal USA. Initially, he says, IDOT thought the issue may have been a utility problem. But it quickly became obvious it was a mining issue. Monroe explains IDOT responded to the scene the day after it was discovered, placed the warning signage and began pumping water from the roadway.
ALBERS, IL
KMOV

Wentzville School District opens Mercy Clinic at Pearce Hall

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – The Wentzville School District has partnered with Mercy Clinic to open an on-site Medical Clinic. The clinic is located at the rear entrance of Pearce Hall at 390 West Koenig Street. The clinic will serve students, staff and family members of staff by offering a wide variety of care and services. Staff with the school district’s insurance plan will be able to get a free annual wellness exam.
WENTZVILLE, MO
The Telegraph

Barefoot braces for rebirth on Illinois River

HARDIN — It could be argued that the Barefoot Restaurant put the Calhoun County community of Hardin on the map. “If you travel around the Midwest and tell people you’re from Hardin, people will say, ‘I’ve been to the Barefoot! I know where that’s at!’” said Hardin resident Kelly Sievers.
HARDIN, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes

BENTON, Co. (KMIZ) Multiple people were seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes on Saturday. Benton County A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash. 45-year-old Corey Wheeler was driving along Macks Camp Ave. on Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle. He then overcorrected and overturned. Wheeler was seriously hurt The post Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Elm Ridge Senior Breaks Ground in Hazelwood, Missouri

A partnership including Roanoke Construction, Inc., The Oakland Group, LLC, The Unicorn Group, LLC, and BTWF Urban Initiative today announced the groundbreaking of Elm Ridge Senior Living, a mixed-income, independent senior living community on Dunn Road in Hazelwood, Missouri. Believed to be the first of its kind in Hazelwood, Elm Ridge is financed in part by resources from Missouri Housing Development Commission and private investors and lenders including St. Louis Equity Fund, Sugar Creek Capital and Legacy Bank and Trust. Once complete, the newly constructed, elevator-served building will provide 50 one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors 55 years of age and older. All of the 36 two-bedroom and 14 one-bedroom units will be generously sized with in-unit laundry hookups and a fully equipped kitchen. The project will meet Enterprise Green Communities specifications for energy efficiency, which will lower utility costs for residents and further reduce their housing cost burden. The development will add numerous amenities for the residents of Elm Ridge including a management office, an elevator, secured access, a computer & technology center, a fitness center with exercise equipment, a community room with kitchen on the first floor and additional community space on the upper floors. The development will be professionally managed by The Sansone Group and BTWF Urban Initiative, in partnership with the St. Louis County Department of Human Services County Older Resident Program will provide resident service coordination for all residents. 45 of the units’ rents will be restricted to households at or below 60% of area median income. The remaining 5 units will be available to households of any income.
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX 2

ATM stolen from Brookdale Farms in Eureka

EUREKA, Mo. – Thieves stole an ATM from Brookdale Farms in Eureka early Monday morning. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene when police found the machine dumped on Highway W near 109. The owner of Brookdale Farms said the ATM was owned by a third-party company out of Arnold, Missouri. […]
EUREKA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro woman injured on Jarvis Road

(Hillsboro) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a one-car accident on Jarvis Road at Z Highway on Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jade Hicks was driving eastbound in a 1999 Toyota Camry, the vehicle had a mechanical defect and she was unable to stop and traveled off the roadway. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 10:40 Saturday night.
HILLSBORO, MO
5 On Your Side

2 St. Louis-area restaurants announce closures

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-area restaurants are closing their doors this month, according to social media posts shared this week. Tapped in Maplewood, which offers wood-fired pizzas and self-pour taps, announced Wednesday that it will close its only location at 7278 Manchester Road on May 28. The restaurant said it is "seeking the right fit for someone to take over our lease," and provided an email for those interested (info@tappedstl.com).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Annie Malone Parade returns to Downtown St. Louis today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Annie Malone May Day parade returns to Downtown St. Louis.It all kicks off today at 1:00 pm. The annual event was done virtually due to the pandemic for the past two years. The parade, now in its 112th year honors the late philanthropist and entrepreneur. It runs down Market Street […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Missouri

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.

