Chippewa Falls police say a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death early Saturday during an apparent domestic violence case. No names have been released. Witnesses told investigators about seeing a man chasing a woman just before 6:00 a-m, then collapsing to the ground. W-E-A-U / T-V reports emergency responders say he was suffering from critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he died. The woman told police she fear for her life and picked up a knife as she ran from the home. The man was stabbed near a doorway. Chippewa Falls police say there was a history of domestic violence between the two.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO