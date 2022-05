A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave. Tomah. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday at the church from 10:00 A.m. until the time of the service. Online condolence may be sent to http://www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Family Requests that memorial s be given to the Tomah Hospice Touch and St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Harry’s name.

TOMAH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO