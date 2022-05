COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Vanderbilt women’s tennis season came to a close in the NCAA Super Regionals as they fell, 4-0, to SEC foe Texas A&M. The two teams fought hard at doubles with the Aggies ultimately clinching the opening point before a strong test at singles went in favor of the home team and seventh-seeded Texas A&M team.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO