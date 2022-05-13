ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden takes on baby formula shortage

President Biden discussed the baby formula shortage Thursday with officials...

Jen Psaki Says Biden Administration Providing Migrant Infants Baby Formula amid Shortage Is 'Morally Right'

The Biden Administration is standing by its decision to support migrant families at the border amid the nationwide baby formula shortage. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed recent criticism from Rep. Kat Cammack, Florida Republican lawmaker, and other republicans who have publicly criticized President Joe Biden for providing baby formula to immigrant children.
