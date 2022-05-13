Importance of mental health

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Block Island Times
 3 days ago

I am very concerned with the casual milieu of drug addiction with the acceptance of marijuana as a legality in Rhode Island. I...

www.blockislandtimes.com

MedPage Today

Patients With Type 2 Diabetes and CKD Face Poor COVID Outcomes

SAN DIEGO -- Certain factors were highly predictive of severe COVID illness in hospitalized patients who had type 2 diabetes (T2D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), a researcher reported. In a single-center study of patients with T2D and CKD hospitalized with COVID-19 infection, having hyperglycemia upon admission was tied with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

With baby formula shortage, Massachusetts parents hoping local and federal government can provide aid

WOBURN (CBS) — The baby formula shortage is quickly becoming one of the most urgent topics in Washington. On Friday, Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren signed a letter to the President of the Infant Nutrition Council of America, calling on infant formula makers to do what they can to make more formula, distribute it, and make sure this doesn’t happen. The federal government has also launched a new website aimed at helping parents. The website, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki,  includes “contacts with companies, food banks, healthcare providers.” White House officials also said they’re working with retailers and manufacturers...
WOBURN, MA
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

RI House and Senate committees to discuss legalizing marijuana this week

Rhode Island State House and Senate committees will meet this week to discuss legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Rhode Island. Both committees are set to meet on Wednesday, May 18. The two committees introduced identical “Rhode Island Cannabis Act” bills in March. The latest step in the long debate...
U.S. POLITICS
starvedrock.media

Rhode Island House, Senate to vote on marijuana legalization this week

(The Center Square) – Marijuana legalization is the focus of a pair of identical bills that will be heard in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Senate Bill 2430, sponsored by Sen. Joshua Miller, D-Cranston, at 3:30 p.m., while the House Finance Committee will host a vote on House Bill 7593, sponsored by Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, at 5 p.m.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Fall River Restaurant Stepping up to Raise Money for Ukrainian Family in Rhode Island

Since the dawn of Vladimir Putin's tyranny over the country of Ukraine, the SouthCoast community has shown support and stepped up to make a difference. From JoJo Carreiro's lasagna bake sale in Westport to the New Bedford Democratic Committee's efforts to raise funds, now a Fall River restaurant is ready to join the rally to spread some love towards one Ukrainian family temporarily residing in Rhode Island.
FALL RIVER, MA
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the US, but it packs a big punch when it comes to tourist attractions. From its bustling capital of Providence to its sandy beaches and historic towns, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Rhode Island.
rinewstoday.com

COVID again. In Rhode Island. Really. – Michael Fine

It’s back. I didn’t think we’d see another surge before the fall, but Covid-19 is back in Rhode Island. Our testing numbers are up; hospitalizations have doubled; some test sites in Central Falls are running 25 percent positive, and some schools in Central Falls have lost so many staff to illness that they are talking about whether they need to close for five to ten days.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team follows the money, Thursday on NBC 10 News at 5

Millions of dollars came into Rhode Island in the COVID-19 relief bill passed more than a year ago, and NBC 10 I-Team reporter Brian Crandall asked every city and town for its plan. Some spending has been called into question, and some cities and towns haven’t spent a dime.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPRI 12 News

K-9 Ruby put down after ‘sudden, acute, and untreatable illness’

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police said that K-9 Ruby was put down on Friday after a “sudden, acute, and untreatable illness.” She was 11-and-a-half years old. “Today the Rhode Island State Police family is mourning the death of K-9 Ruby,” said Colonel Darnell Weaver, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the USA, although you wouldn’t know it from a visit because it is its second-most densely populated state. It is culturally and historically rich, with diversified geography. It’s also a part of the coastal forests in the northeast. If you love the water, Rhode Island is a must-see destination. Because of its great beachfront beaches, vast bays, and inlets, Rhode Island is known as “The Ocean State.” It has hundreds of bodies of water, with 75% of them being man-made lakes. Natural lakes and salty coastal lagoons make up the rest. They have sandy beaches with various recreational activities, such as swimming and kayaking, to keep you busy all day. Exploring the neighboring marshes and woodlands will also reward you with the sight of various bird species. It might be best to stay overnight at one of the campgrounds to take advantage of the tranquil waters. If you ever want to explore some of Rhode Island’s lakes, here are the 10 biggest lakes in the state.
TRAVEL
NECN

How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

DEM reminding residents on being “bear aware”

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Black bears are waking up from hibernation during the warm weather and are looking for outside food sources in Rhode Island. The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding Rhode Islanders to remove potential food sources from their backyards as it may attract dangerous animals.
ANIMALS
fallriverreporter.com

3 earthquakes strike off Rhode Island/Massachusetts coast

Did you feel it? 3 earthquakes struck off the coast of Rhode Island and near Massachusetts this weekend. A few Rhode Island residents reported feeling a magnitude 2.2 earthquake that took place 18 km SSE of Narragansett Pier, Rhode Island Saturday morning at 4:42 a.m. A few handful of people...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

CDC: Most of Mass. now in ‘red’ for COVID-19 spread

Only three counties are not at a "high" community level as designated by the CDC. A majority of Massachusetts counties have been issued “high” COVID community levels by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, up from half of all counties designated as such last week. Suffolk, Middlesex, Norfolk,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Westerly Sun

Worthy of the honor: Humble inducted to R.I. Heritage Hall of Fame

WESTERLY — Roberta Mudge Humble, the woman who has traveled the country to share stories of Rhode Island's history and whose devotion to her home state, passion for preservation and love of local armories is well-documented and well-known, was inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame on May 1.
WESTERLY, RI

