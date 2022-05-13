ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASEAN Ground Support Equipment Market Product Development Strategies by Prominent Players - Adelte Group S.L, Avia Equipment Pte Ltd, Cavotec SA, Guangta

 3 days ago

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "ASEAN Ground Support Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Type, and Power Source: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," The ASEAN ground support equipment (GSE) market was valued at $674.2 million in 2018, and is projected to...

The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
