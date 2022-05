The following information comes from The Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On Saturday, May 14, 2022, at approximately 9:20 a.m. it was discovered that a transport vehicle had been taken from the lower lot at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Upon reviewing the security footage, it was learned that the theft occurred at approximately 1:17 a.m. Later that morning the sheriff’s office received information on the whereabouts of the vehicle and the suspect. It was reported that the suspect stated that he had a firearm and was going to kill cops or be killed by cops.

CLAY COUNTY, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO