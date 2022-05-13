ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

2022 Monsoon Forecast for El Paso: Less Dramatic Than Last Year?

By mike
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

El Paso's rainy season usually means an increase in thunderstorm activity, and while we don't get much rain here in the desert, often times when we do get it, we get a lot of it at once. Case in point is the exceptionally wet summer we had last year...

