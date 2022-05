On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are shrinking the world of big rigs down to size when they’re joined by First Gear Inc’s Adam Knight. First Gear has been recognized as an innovative, world-class, top quality leader in the diecast replica custom imprinting and custom tooling business since its founding in 1992. Today they’re showing off some of their most sought after models.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO