$27 for an Airport Beer?! NY Port Authority Says Enough is Enough

By Will Phillips
98.1 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Port Authority wants to put an end to overpriced beers at the airport. Astronomical prices at airports are nothing new, but it's gotten way out of hand. A study found that patrons at various eateries inside LaGuardia airport were charged $23 to $27 for a "seasonal beer." $27...

96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Speed Traps In New York State

Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, chances are you have taken out your car, truck, or bike and gone for a cruise. Chances are that at some point during that road trip you have seen a police car looking for speeders. There are places in New York State that are known for giving out more speeding tickets than other towns.
TRAFFIC
WIBX 950

Have You Eaten At New York State’s Most Famous Restaurant?

New York State is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, and some of the oldest. Have you eaten at New York State's most famous restaurant?. Thrillist came up with a list of the most famous restaurants in every state and D.C. When it came to the Empire state the most popular restaurant was Katz's Delicatessen in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
96.1 The Eagle

America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
wrfalp.com

Paint Disposal Program Underway in NYS

A new paint collection program is underway in New York State. The State Department of Environmental Conservation said the Post-consumer Paint Collection Program will make it easier for households and businesses to safely dispose of leftover paint. Commissioner Basil Seggos said the DEC will oversee the program, which will be...
POLITICS
#Laguardia Airport#Beer#Ny Port Authority#The Aviation Department#The Port Authority
96.9 WOUR

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Ban These Types Of Cosmetics

New York State is often at the forefront when it comes to protecting rights, but also restricting certain things it deems harmful. There is now an effort to ban certain types of cosmetics from being sold in the state. Assembly Bill A5653B would ban both the manufacture or sale of cosmetics tested on animals. It has not passed in either the Assembly or the Senate yet. If it does, Governor Kathy Hochul will also need to sign it into law.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Power 93.7 WBLK

Possible Tornados In Forecast For New York

A bout of nasty weather is cutting its way across New York State today and it will bring a possible chance of severe weather with it. Besides a chance of thunderstorms across the state, some parts of the state will have a chance to see hail and possible tornado touchdowns.
ENVIRONMENT
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: Californians trek to upstate New York

Early May in upstate New York, the leaves are just coming out. Not like in Auburn. And in Auburn, the daffodils are done – but not in upstate New York. And everywhere you look in any expanse of grass, the New York dandelions have announced they own this place, yes indeed.
AUBURN, CA
Big Frog 104

New York’s House District Map is Out and Democrats Can’t Be Happy

The court appointed neutral special master charged with redrawing New York's House and NYS Senate maps released a draft version of his revised Congressional map on Monday. The makeup of the proposed map doesn't come as a surprise to Central New Yorkers who expected the possibility that Oneida and Herkimer Counties would lose their independence, and be split up into separate districts. The new map places Oneida County, including Utica and Rome, with the more populated Syracuse in the 22nd Congressional District, and Herkimer County and parts of Otsego County with the 21st Congressional District with Rep. Elise Stefanik in the North Country region.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

You Can Now Safely Trash Your Old Paint Cans In NY; Here’s Where

State law now requires you to safely throw away your old paint cans. Luckily, there's an easy way to find a drop-off spot new you!. The Postconsumer Paint Collection Program is officially in effect in New York State. Starting May 1st, all manufacturers in New York State who sell architectural paint directly or indirectly must register their company with PaintCare. The same goes for any other state that is also a part of the program.
ENVIRONMENT
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

