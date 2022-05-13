Red Cross Blood Draw Set for Monday at Good Shepherd Medical Center

UNION CO., Ore. — Union County Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to a distress call after a La Grande man fell around 150 feet off a cliff. According to SAR, the man was climbing a rock outcropping Merry-Go-Round Road on Saturday, May 14th. Union County 9-1-1 received a report of an individual who slipped and fell around 150 feet around 4:41 p.m.
Shirley Ann Donovan of Boardman died on May 9, 2022 at the age of 86 with family by her side, after a brief stay at Regency Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hermiston. Shirley was born on Sept. 14, 1935 in Pendleton to Dewey Walter West and Althea Delworth Wetherell West.
PENDLETON – The 2019 flood of McKay Creek destroyed a railcar bridge at the city’s wastewater treatment plan. It’s finally getting fixed. “Silver Creek Construction is going to be putting a new bigger, wider railcar bridge that’s going to be higher,” Pendleton Public Works Superintendent Jeff Brown said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Franklin County Fire 3 is responding to a semi truck on fire on Juniper Dunes Road, north of Smith Canyon. The truck was carrying chopped triticale, a hybrid of wheat and rye, when it caught fire, according to FCFD3. No injuries were reported, but the truck...
PENDLETON — Locals taking in Blue Mountain Community College’s 10 annual Cruisin’ for Scholarships Car Show in Pendleton caught a break in the weather. But the morning rain may have dampened down the number of cars on display.
PASCO, Wash. — Leaders with Downtown Pasco have announced that Food Truck Fridays are canceled for the rest of the season. Leaders said this comes after a lack of availability for food trucks and vendors to join the weekly events. With a lack of vendors, they said there was...
MOSES LAKE — The body of Yanira Cedillos has been recovered in a remote area in Walla Walla County, more than two months after her murder and disappearance in Moses Lake on March 4. Last Thursday, detectives received information on updated cellphone data from the phone of Juan Gastelum,...
KENNEWICK, WA - Saturday around 2a.m. the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) responded to a garden shed fire at 4200 block of Clearwater Avenue. Fortunately, no firefighters or residents were injured and no buildings nearby were damaged. According to KFD, a citizen who smelled smoke and saw flames from half a...
A state of emergency has been declared by the Kennewick Irrigation District concerning broken main lines. Dozens of lines punctured or broken due to fiber optic installation. Monday afternoon Maya 16th, KID officials announced they have formally approved what's called a state of emergency. According to the District:. " Due...
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) is declaring an emergency for the 2022 irrigation season due to a large number of broken irrigation lines. According to the KID, contractors have broken several main lines when installing high speed internet through trenchless excavation. Declaring an emergency will allow the district to bring in outside help for repairs.
BOARDMAN — The Boardman Pool and Recreation Center announced it closed its pool until Monday, May 16, at 5:30 a.m. due to “staff training and a shortage of staff.” The closure followed what the Boardman Park & Recreation District referred…
PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police Department (PPD) says a man has died after attempting to cross the train tracks in east Pasco on Sunday morning. PPD was dispatched to the area of South 4th Avenue and the Ainsworth Overpass around 10:27 a.m. on May 15th. Officials say the train...
Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston will host the Spring Fling Shopping Extravaganza this Saturday, May 21. Vendors will be set up in EOTEC’s great room from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Shoppers can browse through items such as furniture, home decor, clothing and hats, jewelry, food and much more. The event is appropriate for all ages.
PASCO, WA - A train hit a 40-year-old man Sunday morning in Pasco. According to the Pasco Police Department (PPD), the man was on the train tracks located near S 4th Ave and W Ainsworth Street in front of the train when the train passed by. It's unclear if the man ran in front of the train. PPD is still investigating what happened.
Pasco, WA — People from all over the region gathered outside of Trucks and Auto Auctions this afternoon for the third Cars and Caffeine event of the year. Tri-Cities Car Culture and Trucks and Auto Auctions began their partnership last year hosting events. Their first event last year had 35 cars, Sunday they had 904.
