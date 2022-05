PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Over a hundred women came together Saturday afternoon to celebrate natural hair and all its beauty. The first Central Illinois Natural Hair & Loc Conference happened at the George Washington Carver Community Center. The event was about embracing natural hair in all forms and educating guests about hair care, along with connecting local natural hair stylists with clients. There was a hair show and tickets were $49. Hairadox salon and natural hair services owner and event coordinator Aishah Bilal-Ali said events like these are important for women with natural hair to feel seen and learn about their hair.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO