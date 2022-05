Council will start their meeting at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, with resolutions pertaining to paying off the debt associated with the purchase of the Estero on the River property. Other topics include the proposed pathway along the south side of Corkscrew Road and Stoneybrook, design and permitting contracts for the utility extension along Broadway Avenue, an agreement between the Greater Estero Virtual Information Center, Inc., and approving the contract to purchase the property from GESS Family Partnership + Gulf Coast Driving Range LLC.

