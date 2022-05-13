ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey, ID

Paving Resumes on Idaho 75 North of Hailey

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A paving project is set to ramp up next week in the Wood River Valley that will detour traffic for several weeks. The Idaho Transportation Department announced paving on State Highway 75 north of Hailey will begin again on...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Don’t Miss Destruction, Explosions, and Mayhem this Month Near Twin Falls

The weather has gotten nicer, and people are looking for a reason to get outside. One of the things that is better than getting outside and enjoying the weather is doing so while watching car destruction, giant trucks, and explosions. If you want to take your kids to a fun show or find entertainment yourself, then you are going to want to head to Glenns Ferry this weekend for a monster truck show you won't want to miss.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Pocatello Man Walking On Interstate Struck by Truck

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Pocatello man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon near American Falls. According to Idaho State Police, the 42-year-old Pocatello man was walking on Interstate 86 at around 3:20 p.m. just west of the town when he was hit by a semi-truck headed westbound. The man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured. ISP said the incident is under investigation. The roadway was blocked for about an hour.
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hailey Man Flown to Hospital After Bicycle Collision

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey man had to be flown to a Boise hospital with serious injuries when he and another man collided while on bicycles early Sunday morning. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Reed Stokes, 31 of Hailey, was on a bicycle without a light at around 2 a.m. on the bike path near Warm Springs Road when he crashed with another man on a bicycle headed the other direction. Stokes was first taken to St. Luke's Wood River by ground ambulance and then by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center with serious injuries. The sheriff's office said the other rider did have a headlamp on but, a passing vehicle's headlights made it difficult to see and the two bicyclists clipped handlebars as they passed each other and wrecked. The other rider was wearing a helmet and refused treatment for minor injuries.
KETCHUM, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho 'Day of Action' rally attracted thousands of pro-choice attendees

After addressing thousands of Idahoans at a Statehouse Day of Action rally, on Saturday Idaho family medicine physician Dr. Caitlin Gustafson said she was impressed, but not overly surprised at the turnout. "I think it just tells me that the majority of people support abortion as part of regular health...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho.

